Singapore fintech start-up ADVANCE.AI named in global Fintech Power 50 list in 2021

SINGAPORE, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ADVANCE.AI , a Singapore-based artificial intelligence (AI) and big data company in Asia, was named in The Fintech Power 50 list which was unveiled on the main stage of the ongoing Fintech Week London on Tuesday 13th July.

The Fintech Power 50 is an annual UK-based guide to the most influential fintechs and influencers in the global fintech industry. Past Fintech 50 alumni include the likes of Grab and Revolut. This year's cohort was selected from over 1,000 nominations and 15,000 votes and recognises fintech companies from the UK and Europe, North America, Asia and Middle East that are driving change and creativity in the financial services industry. ADVANCE.AI was named alongside global brands such as Checkout.com, Marqeta, Tink and KUDA Bank.



Founded in 2016, ADVANCE.AI currently serves more than 1,000 enterprise clients across South and Southeast Asia, Latin America and mainland China with its core suite of services comprising digital identity verification, risk and credit scoring, and digital lending solutions. Key focus sectors include banking, financial services, fintech, payments, retail, and e-commerce. Notable clients include Standard Chartered, Bank BTPN, KEB Hana Bank, Home Credit and Kredit Plus. In the past 12 months, ADVANCE.AI was also named in LinkedIn's Top 10 Start-ups in Singapore, awarded "Best International Fintech" at India's Fintech Awards and listed in the "Next Global Tech 50: Artificial Intelligence" shortlist by global investment research firm Equal Ocean.

Umair Javed, Head of Strategy, ADVANCE.AI, said: "COVID19 has accelerated the rapid digitalisation of the banking and financial services industry. Over the last 12 months, we have seen increasing demand for our core products and services from new markets such as Mexico, Pakistan and even interest from UK, Europe and Africa. We are in the early stages of expanding our business to support and serve the localised needs of each market. Being named in this year's Fintech Power 50 list supports our vision to grow and globalise our brand to serve not just new markets, but new industries as well in the areas of digital identity verification, risk management and digital automation."

About ADVANCE.AI

ADVANCE.AI is a leading AI and big data company in Asia, helping to solve digital transformation, fraud prevention and process automation for enterprise clients. Started in 2016, the Singapore-headquartered company is a leader in Artificial Intelligence, risk management and digital lending solutions. It currently partners over 1,000 enterprise clients across Southeast Asia and India in banking, financial services, fintech, payment, retail and e-commerce. ADVANCE.AI is part of Advance Intelligence Group, a Series-C AI-driven technology company in Asia-Pacific, with operations across Southeast Asia, India and mainlandChina. It was ranked No. 5 on LinkedIn's 2020 Top Startups List in Singapore.

