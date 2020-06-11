Singapore Diplomat Turned Global Tech Executive: iQIYI Appoints Kuek Yu-Chuang as Vice President in Overseas Market Push

BEIJING, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iQIYI Inc. (Nasdaq: IQ) ("iQIYI" or the "Company"), an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, today announced the appointment of Kuek Yu-Chuang as Vice President, International Business, effective immediately. Kuek will report directly to Yang Xianghua, President of Membership and Overseas Business Group (MOG) at iQIYI. In this role, Kuek will oversee iQIYI's global strategic planning, marketing, business development and public affairs functions for its overseas business.

Kuek began his career with the Singapore government and held roles as a diplomat, trade negotiator and policy-maker. Commenting on the hiring decision, Yang Xianghua said, "Kuek's appointment is emblematic of iQIYI's global plans. iQIYI is a company with Asian roots, and global aspirations, that we are confident of realizing." Kuek pursued his undergraduate studies at Peking University and later obtained post-graduate degrees from Harvard University and INSEAD.

Prior to the iQIYI appointment, Kuek was vice president at Netflix, joining the company in 2016 as part of its global launch and representing the company as Managing Director for Asia Pacific. He also served as Vice President and Managing Director for ICANN Asia Pacific and Senior Director at Yahoo! Inc. "Kuek's innovative vision and extensive experience in the international entertainment and tech industries will benefit iQIYI. We want to send a strong signal to potential partners that we are looking to collaborate and contribute to the global streaming ecosystem. I look forward to seeing Kuek's leadership, across markets and cultures, accelerate the company's global expansion."

"iQIYI is a dynamic and innovative company that produces high-quality content, delivered through cutting-edge technology. In recent years, iQIYI has made great strides on the broader international stage," said Kuek Yu-Chuang. "I look forward to unlocking a new phase of iQIYI's overseas expansion with the team. Together, we will deliver iQIYI's brand concept, unique entertainment content and services to users globally."

In June 2019, iQIYI officially launched its international App. The company's global operations are powered through three operating models: operations by its in-house team, joint operations with local partners and SaaS application system. iQIYI has established localized functions for technology product and user operations, and content operations, among others, in its expansion efforts. In his new role, Kuek will oversee the strategic planning and implementation of the company's expansion in the global marketplace by strengthening the company's localized functions across its operations overseas and consolidating its extensive resources.

About iQIYI, Inc.

iQIYI, Inc. is an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China. Its corporate DNA combines creative talent with technology, fostering an environment for continuous innovation and the production of blockbuster content. iQIYI's platform features highly popular original content, as well as a comprehensive library of other professionally-produced content, partner-generated content and user-generated content. The Company distinguishes itself in the online entertainment industry by its leading technology platform powered by advanced AI, big data analytics and other core proprietary technologies. iQIYI attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, live broadcasting, online games, IP licensing, online literature and e-commerce etc.

