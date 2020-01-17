Singapore Cocktail Festival Returns with a Sixth Edition from 15 to 22 May 2020

SINGAPORE, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore Cocktail Festival (SGCF) returns from 15 to 22 May 2020, marking the celebrations with the Festival Village's new home at Bayfront Event Space (next to Marina Bay Sands). This year's edition welcomes #SGCFBarAcademy into the Village, as well as the inaugural BarStar Award, which aims to spotlight emerging bartending talents amongst the Festival's partner bars.

SGCF, which saw 8,500 attendees in 2019, is the annual coming together of cocktail enthusiasts, bartenders, bar owners, spirit makers and brand ambassadors from around the world. The revelry kicks off with the Asia's 50 Best Bars awards ceremony on 14 May 2020. This will be followed by eight spirited days of Taste, Learn and Play at the Festival Village, and across the best bars and restaurants in the city.

THE FESTIVAL VILLAGE (15 TO 17 MAY 2020)

From 15 to 17 May 2020, the Festival Village finds a new home at Bayfront Event Space, a prime outdoor locale situated next to the waterfront promenade in Marina Bay. This year's Festival Village showcases a revamped suite of experiences:

SGCF Pavilion , featuring 50 Best acclaimed bars such as Hope & Sesame ( Shanghai , China ) and The Old Man ( Singapore ); Trade conversations organised by #SGCFBarAcademy, the educational pillar of the Festival; and '50 Minutes with 50 Best', presented by The World's 50 Best Bars organisation

, featuring 50 Best acclaimed bars such as Hope & Sesame ( ( ); Trade conversations organised by #SGCFBarAcademy, the educational pillar of the Festival; and '50 Minutes with 50 Best', presented by The World's 50 Best Bars organisation Gin Pavilion , showcasing world-famous gin makers such as Brass Lion Distillery, Hendrick's Gin, Monkey 47, Tanglin Gin and Roku Gin

, showcasing world-famous gin makers such as Brass Lion Distillery, Hendrick's Gin, Monkey 47, Tanglin Gin and Roku Gin Whiskey and Rum Pavilion , where lovers of brands such as BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Havana Club, Maker's Mark, Monkey Shoulder, Old Forester and Woodford Reserve can gather

, where lovers of brands such as BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Havana Club, Maker's Mark, Monkey Shoulder, Old Forester and Woodford Reserve can gather Open Marquee, which congregates Singapore's best bars, such as CÉ LA VI, CIN CIN and Mitzo Restaurant & Bar; and the ever-popular Artisanal Spirits Tasting Room

Live music and DJ sets by music partners, CÉ LA VI and NINETEEN80, will keep the spirit going, and the Food Street, which brings together some of Singapore's favourite restaurants will also return. To buy tickets, go to www.singaporecocktailfestival.com.

EVENTS AROUND THE CITY (18 TO 22 MAY 2020)

From 18 to 22 May 2020, the cocktail celebrations continue with Festival promotions and events happening across participating bars and restaurants in the city. All promotions are redeemable via the Sluggr app, and participating venues include IBHQ, Idlewild, Jekyll & Hyde, Origin Bar, Smoke & Mirrors and more. Bar Tours, which take guests to four cocktail venues in one night, are also available for booking.

This year's Festival sees the inaugural launch of the BarStar Award, presented by SGCF to spotlight aspiring young bartenders. The competition challenges bartenders to create a cocktail inspired by the neighbourhood of the bar they represent. The winner will emerge through votes placed by renowned drinks writers, bartenders and bar owners.

Singapore Cocktail Festival is organised by The Events Artery and Food News Integrated Marketing Agency. For more information, go to www.singaporecocktailfestival.com.

Logo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200109/2686805-1logo

SOURCE Singapore Cocktail Festival