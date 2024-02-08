Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'210 -0.3%  SPI 14'654 -0.3%  Dow 38'677 0.4%  DAX 16'922 -0.7%  Euro 0.9421 0.7%  EStoxx50 4'679 -0.3%  Gold 2'035 -0.1%  Bitcoin 38'643 3.1%  Dollar 0.8743 0.5%  Öl 79.4 0.8% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Novartis1200526Nestlé3886335Sandoz124359842Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Lonza1384101NVIDIA994529DocMorris4261528Zurich Insurance1107539Swatch1225515Novo Nordisk129508879Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Holcim1221405
Top News
Ausblick: Softbank legt Quartalsergebnis vor
Franken, Debit- oder Kreditkarte - welche Bezahlmethode ist die beste im Ausland?
Ausblick: Siemens zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Ausblick: Nemetschek SE veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
Schweizer Anleger seit drei Monaten in Kauflaune: Welche SMI-Aktien besonders in der Gunst der Anleger stehen
Suche...
Mit Hebel traden

08.02.2024 01:03:46

Singapore Bourse Tipped To Open In The Green

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market on Wednesday snapped the two-day losing streak in which it had slumped almost 55 points or 1.7 percent. The Straits Times Index now sits just above the 3,155-point plateau and it's expected to see additional support on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to higher and is likely to be driven by earnings news. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The STI finished sharply higher on Wednesday following gains from the financial shares and property stocks, while the REITs and industrials were mixed.

For the day, the index advanced 30.47 points or 0.97 percent to finish at 3,156.15 after trading between 3,144.48 and 3,170.40.

Among the actives, Ascendas REIT advanced 1.08 percent, while CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust rose 0.51 percent, CapitaLand Investment spiked 1.76 percent, City Developments jumped 1.35 percent, Comfort DelGro increased 0.71 percent, DBS Group surged 2.53 percent, DFI Retail tumbled 1.93 percent, Genting Singapore gained 0.99 percent, Hongkong Land gathered 0.31 percent, Keppel DC REIT was up 1.23 percent, Keppel Ltd eased 0.14 percent, Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust and SembCorp Industries both improved 0.72 percent, Mapletree Industrial Trust lost 0.41 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust strengthened 1.33 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation rallied 1.49 percent, SATS plunged 2.11 percent, Seatrium Limited plummeted 4.17 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering perked 0.26 percent, SingTel climbed 1.28 percent, Thai Beverage tanked 1.98 percent, UOL Group shed 0.17 percent, Wilmar International soared 1.83 percent, Yangzijiang Financial accelerated 1.61 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding sank 0.62 percent and Emperador and Frasers Logistics Trust were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is solid as the major averages opened higher on Wednesday and remained in the green throughout the day as the Dow and S&P both hit record closing highs.

The Dow climbed 156.00 points or 0.40 percent to finish at 38,677.36, while the NASDAQ rallied 147.65 points or 0.95 percent to end at 15,756.64 and the S&P 500 gained 40.83 points or 0.82 percent to close at 4,995.06.

The strength on Wall Street reflected recent upbeat economic data, which is still seen as a positive even though it reduces the chance of an interest rate cut next month.

Also supporting the markets were solid earnings news from the likes of solar inverter maker Enphase Energy (ENPH) and auto giant Ford (F).

In U.S. economic news, the Commerce Department released a report showing the U.S. trade deficit widened in December.

Crude oil futures settled higher on Wednesday after official data showed a notable drop in gasoline stockpiles last week in the U.S. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended higher by $0.55 at $73.86 a barrel, gaining for a third straight session.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien im Fokus mit François Bloch: Hermès, TransDigm & SAP | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt: Hermès, TransDigm & SAP

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Top 3 Aktien-Titel: SAP, Hermès & TransDigm mit François Bloch im BX Morningcall

Inside Trading & Investment

07.02.24 Börse Aktuell – Die magische 17.000-Punkte-Marke
07.02.24 Q1 2024 Metals Update
07.02.24 SMI kommt nicht in Schwung
07.02.24 SG-Marktüberblick: 07.02.2024
07.02.24 UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Blue Chips im Ausbruchsmodus
06.02.24 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Cie Financiere Richemont SA, Adecco Group AG, Lonza Group AG
05.02.24 Top 3 Aktien-Titel: SAP, Hermès & TransDigm mit François Bloch im BX Morningcall
02.02.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 17.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nordex, Siemens Energy
31.01.24 Der Körper wirkt Wunder
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'712.47 19.37 8JSSMU
Short 11'946.48 13.87 OFSSMU
Short 12'383.62 8.99 D3SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'210.25 07.02.2024 17:31:33
Long 10'755.03 18.88 SSQMQU
Long 10'499.00 13.22 SSOMWU
Long 10'112.15 8.99 VSSM6U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA gewinnt am Nachmittag
Meyer Burger-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Meyer Burger startet Zusammenarbeit mit Marktplatz Otovo
UBS-Aktie knickt ein: UBS mit Quartalsverlust aber Rekord-Jahresgewinn - Dividendenplus, Aktienrückkäufe und ehgeiziges Kostensenkungsziel verkündet
Aufregung nach Zahlenvorlage bei Swatch: CEO Nick Hayek beleidigt Investoren und Analysten
Schweizer Anleger seit drei Monaten in Kauflaune: Welche SMI-Aktien besonders in der Gunst der Anleger stehen
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA am Vormittag mit Kurseinbussen
PayPal-Aktie nachbörslich indes in Rot: Gewinn von PayPal legt zu
Elon Musk ruft nach Handelsschranken: Chinesische E-Auto-Rivalen könnten Tesla & Co. "ruinieren"
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA verteuert sich am Mittag
Disney-Aktie unter Druck: Aktivistischer Investor sorgt bei Disney kurz vor Bilanz für Probleme - Gespräche über Aufspaltung

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit