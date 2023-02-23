SMI 11'300 0.2%  SPI 14'522 0.1%  Dow 33'045 -0.3%  DAX 15'400 0.0%  Euro 0.9875 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'243 -0.2%  Gold 1'825 -0.5%  Bitcoin 22'410 -1.1%  Dollar 0.9310 0.4%  Öl 80.5 -2.7% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Ratgeber: Chainlink kaufen - Tipps und Tricks zum LINK-Handel
BYD-Aktie: BYD investiert Milliardensumme in den Bau einer neuen Batteriefabrik
S&P 500-Wert NVIDIA-Aktie legt nachbörslich dennoch kräftig zu: NVIDIA mit deutlich weniger Gewinn
Ausblick: Beyond Meat präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Blick ins Depot: So hat "The Big Short"-Investor Michael Burry im 4. Quartal 2022 investiert
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

23.02.2023 01:00:08

Singapore Bourse Poised To Extend Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, sinking more than 25 points or 0.8 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 3,300-point plateau, and it's expected to take further damage on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on continuing anxiety over the outlook for interest rates and tumbling oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and little changed and the Asian bourses figure to open under pressure.

The STI finished slightly lower on Wednesday following mixed performances from the financial shares, property stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index slipped 6.82 points or 0.21 percent to finish at 3,300.04 after trading between 3,291.04 and 3,309.50.

Among the actives, Ascendas REIT declined 1.43 percent, while CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust tumbled 1.54 percent, CapitaLand Investment added 0.79 percent, City Developments advanced 0.89 percent, Comfort DelGro and Mapletree Industrial Trust both sank 0.85 percent, DBS Group lost 0.57 percent, Hongkong Land rose 0.43 percent, Keppel Corp soared 2.80 percent, Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust shed 0.58 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust tanked 1.78 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation dropped 1.07 percent, SATS skidded 1.09 percent, SembCorp Industries climbed 1.06 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering retreated 1.40 percent, Thai Beverage gained 0.78 percent, United Overseas Bank jumped 1.11 percent, Yangzijiang Financial slumped 1.37 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding surged 3.05 percent and Wilmar International, Genting Singapore, SingTel and Emperador were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street offers little guidance as the major averages opened higher on Wednesday but faded late, allowing only the NASDAQ to finish in the green.

The Dow shed 84.50 points or 0.26 percent to finish at 33,045.09, while the NASDAQ rose 14.77 points or 0.13 percent to close at 11,507.07 and the S&P 500 dipped 6.29 points or 0.16 percent to end at 3,991.05.

The mixed close on Wall Street followed the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve's most recent monetary policy meeting. The minutes revealed a "few participants" favored raising rates by 50 basis points versus the 25 basis point rate hike that was ultimately announced.

The minutes noted all participants continued to anticipate that ongoing rate increases would be appropriate to achieve the Fed's dual goals of maximum employment and inflation at the rate of 2 percent over the longer run.

Crude oil prices tumbled on Wednesday, extending their losing streak to six consecutive sessions on concerns about the outlook for global demand. West Texas Intermediate crude for April delivery plunged $2.41 or 3.1 percent to $73.95 a barrel on its first day as the front month contract.

Closer to home, Singapore will release January numbers for consumer prices later today, with forecasts expecting an annual increase of 5.6 percent for core CPI and 7.1 percent for overall inflation. In December, they were at 5.1 percent and 6.5 percent, respectively.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien aktuell: Kering, Hermès & ASM International mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

In der aktuellen Folge werden die Aktien der Hermès, Kering & ASM International vorgestellt. Pünktlich zum Börsenstart stellen Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz jede Woche ausgewählte Top-Werte vor und diskutieren über News aus der Finanzwelt.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell: Kering, Hermès & ASM International mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

22.02.23 Vontobel: Swatch - was haben die Zeiger geschlagen
22.02.23 UBS KeyInvest: Product News
22.02.23 Börse Aktuell – Anleger mögen keine gute Nachrichten
22.02.23 SMI-Anleger bleiben zurückhaltend
21.02.23 Julius Bär: 9.15% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Shell PLC
21.02.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. mit 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Richemont, Givaudan, Swatch
21.02.23 Marktüberblick: BASF gesucht
21.02.23 Aktien aktuell: Kering, Hermès & ASM International mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'773.10 18.21 XSSMTU
Short 12'013.12 13.13 RSSM1U
Short 12'518.33 8.21 FSSMPU
SMI-Kurs: 11'300.29 22.02.2023 17:31:59
Long 10'133.15 8.89 3SSMJU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse-Aktie markiert neues Rekordtief: CS-Präsident wohl im Visier der Finanzmarktaufsicht
CS-Aktie in Grün: Greensill Fonds-Investoren haben Milliardenbetrag von Credit Suisse zurückerhalten
Siegfried-Aktie knickt ein: Siegfried erzielt kräftiges Gewinnplus
Coinbase-Aktie verliert: Coinbase mit tiefroten Zahlen
Nach Fed-Protokoll: US-Börsen finden zum Handelsende keine gemeinsame Richtung -- SMI schliesst etwas höher -- DAX holt letztlich Verluste auf -- Asiens Börsen beendet Handelstag in Rot
Schindler-Aktie springt hoch: Schindler vermeldet deutlichen Gewinnrückgang 2022 - Erwartungen dennoch übertroffen
Kritik an Credit Suisse: Darum hat Harris Associates seine Beteiligung an der Grossbank reduziert
Finanzplatz Schweiz: Credit Suisse hält mehr als ein Drittel der in der Schweiz gemeldeten russischen Vermögen
ARYZTA-Aktie steigt deutlich: ARYZTA tilgt ausstehende Hybridanleihe
BASF-Aktie fällt: BASF bekommt neues Vorstandsmitglied - BASF will offenbar Teil der Ammoniak-Produktion stilllegen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Fed-Protokoll: US-Börsen finden zum Handelsende keine gemeinsame Richtung -- SMI schliesst etwas höher -- DAX holt letztlich Verluste auf -- Asiens Börsen beendet Handelstag in Rot

Der heimische Aktienmarkt schaffte nach anfänglichen Einbussen bis Handelsende noch den Sprung in die Gewinnzone. Der DAX konnte seine zwischenzeitlichen Verluste eingrenzen und nahe der Nulllinie schliessen. Die US-Börsen fanden keine gemeinsame Richtung. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es zur Wochenmitte abwärts.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.