SMI 11'201 -0.8%  SPI 14'421 -0.5%  Dow 34'093 0.0%  DAX 15'181 0.4%  Euro 0.9984 0.3%  EStoxx50 4'171 0.2%  Gold 1'950 1.1%  Bitcoin 21'546 1.6%  Dollar 0.9084 -0.8%  Öl 83.1 -1.6% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Ausblick: Santander präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Die Expertenmeinungen zur MorphoSys-Aktie im Januar 2023
Ausblick: Siemens Healthineers zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Ausblick: Sony präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Ausblick: ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
02.02.2023 01:00:02

Singapore Bourse May Test Resistance At 3,400 Points

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market on Wednesday ended the two-day losing streak in which it had fallen more than 35 points or 1 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 3,375-point plateau and it may extend its gains on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat after the Federal Reserve didn't raise its benchmark lending rate more than expected on Wednesday. The European markets were mixed and flat and the U.S. bourses were firmly higher and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The STI finished modestly higher on Wednesday following gains from the property stocks and mixed performances from the financials and industrials.

For the day, the index picked up 11.98 points or 0.36 percent to finish at 3,377.65 after trading between 3,357.68 and 3,389.72.

Among the actives, Ascendas REIT added 0.69 percent, while CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust retreated 1.40 percent, CapitaLand Investment increased 0.25 percent, City Developments gained 0.60 percent, DBS Group perked 0.06 percent, Hongkong Land rallied 1.03 percent, Keppel Corp spiked 1.19 percent, Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust skidded 1.10 percent, Mapletree Industrial Trust lost 0.42 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust jumped 1.18 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation collected 0.39 percent, SATS improved 0.33 percent, SembCorp Industries sank 0.55 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering strengthened 0.82 percent, SingTel surged 1.59 percent, Thai Beverage advanced 0.71 percent, United Overseas Bank fell 0.34 percent, Wilmar International gathered 0.49 percent, Yangzijiang Financial soared 1.35 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding climbed 0.78 percent and Emperador, Genting Singapore and Comfort DelGro were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street ends up positive as the major averages opened slightly lower on Wednesday and spent most of the day that way before a late push bumped them into the green.

The Dow rose 6.92 points or 0.02 percent to finish at 23,092.96, while the NASDAQ surged 231.77 points or 2.00 percent to close at 11,816.32 and the S&P 500 jumped 42.61 points or 1.05 percent to end at 4,119.21.

The late-day rally on Wall Street came after the Federal Reserve announced its widely expected decision to raise interest rates by another quarter point and signaled further rate hikes. The latest interest rate hike comes after the central bank raised rates by 75 basis points in November and by 50 basis points in December.

The Fed also said it anticipates ongoing increases in interest rates will be appropriate in order to attain a stance of monetary policy that is sufficiently restrictive to return inflation to 2 percent over time.

In economic news, payroll processor ADP said private sector job growth slowed more than expected in January. Also, the Institute for Supply Management said activity in the U.S. manufacturing sector contracted for the third consecutive month in January.

Oil prices fell to a three-week low on Wednesday, weighed down by data showing an increase in crude inventories last week in the U.S. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March sank $2.46 or 3.1 percent at $76.41 a barrel.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien aktuell: O`REILLY, PEPSICO & UBS mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

In der aktuellen Folge werden die Aktien der O`REILLY, PEPSICO & UBS vorgestellt. Pünktlich vor Börsenstart stellen Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz jede Woche ausgewählte Top-Werte vor und diskutieren über News aus der Finanzwelt.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell: O`REILLY, PEPSICO & UBS mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

01.02.23 Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
01.02.23 UBS KeyInvest: Product News
01.02.23 Marktüberblick: Autobauer nach GM-Zahlen gesucht
01.02.23 SMI-Anleger gehen auf Distanz
01.02.23 Börse Aktuell – Das große Warten auf Jerome Powell
01.02.23 Aktien aktuell: O`REILLY, PEPSICO & UBS mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV
31.01.23 Julius Bär: - u.a. 10.50% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) mit Lock-In auf LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Kering SA, Cie Financiere Richemont SA
31.01.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. mit 6.80% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf AXA, Swiss Life, Zurich Insurance
30.01.23 ☕ This week in markets, central banks 🏦, tech earnings💼, and US dollar💵🎢
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'641.95 19.64 BRSSMU
Short 11'884.27 13.65 GWSSMU
Short 12'326.37 8.89 6SSMPU
SMI-Kurs: 11'200.93 01.02.2023 17:30:20
Long 10'752.38 19.64 MFSSMU
Long 10'519.85 14.00 A5SSMU
Long 10'059.73 8.96 5SSMZU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie in Rot: Zahlen im Schlussquartal rückläufig - CEO hat 2022 deutlich weniger verdient
Rezession voraus: Das rät BlackRock Anlegern jetzt
Fed erhöht wie erwartet die Leitzinsen: SMI beendet Handelstag schwächer -- DAX schliesst fester -- Wall Street dreht letztlich noch ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Grün
Roche-Aktie leichter: Erweiterte EU-Zulassung für Hemlibra - Ausblick Roche: Jahresumsatz von 63,3 Milliarden Franken erwartet
Rheinmetall-Aktie tiefrot: Rheinmetall erhält US-Auftrag - Rheinmetall begibt Wandelanleihen
Darum nähert sich der Euro der 1,10 Dollar-Marke - Auch Franken gewinnt deutlich zum Dollar
US-Zentralbank Fed erhöht Leitzins - Erneute Zinsanhebung für Februar angekündigt
SMI-Anleger gehen auf Distanz
Novo Nordisk-Aktie springt an: Novo Nordisk hebt nach Gewinnplus Dividende an
ABB-Aktie und Porsche SE-Aktie in Grün: Porsche Holding steigt mit zweistelligem Millionen-Euro-Betrag bei ABB E-Mobility ein

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Fed erhöht wie erwartet die Leitzinsen: SMI beendet Handelstag schwächer -- DAX schliesst fester -- Wall Street dreht letztlich noch ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Grün

Der heimische Aktienmarkt fiel am Mittwoch zurück. Die Anleger am deutschen Aktienmarkt griffen vorsichtig zu. Nach der moderaten Zinserhöhung und den Fed-Aussagen schafften die US-Börsen noch den Sprung über die Nulllinie und schlossen deutlich fester. In Asien dominierten am Mittwoch die Bullen.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.