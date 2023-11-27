|
27.11.2023 01:00:20
Singapore Bourse May Reclaim 3,100-Point Level
(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has tracked lower in consecutive trading days, slumping more than 20 points or 0.6 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now sits just beneath the 3,095-point plateau, although it may find traction on Monday.
The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic on positive momentum regarding the outlook for interest rates. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and little changed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.
The STI finished modestly lower on Friday following losses from the financial shares and industrial issues, while the property sector was mixed.
For the day, the index shed 16.94 points or 0.54 percent to finish at 3,094.81 after trading between 3,091.99 and 3,111.82.
Among the actives, Ascendas REIT rose 0.35 percent, while CapitaLand Investment shed 0.64 percent, Comfort DelGro added 0.75 percent, DBS Group fell 0.44 percent, Emperador declined 0.96 percent, Genting Singapore stumbled 1.08 percent, Keppel Corp and Mapletree Logistics Trust both lost 062 percent, Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust plummeted 2.13 percent, Mapletree Industrial Trust gained 0.43 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation sank 0.86 percent, SATS tumbled 1.09 percent, Seatrium Limited skidded 0.92 percent, SembCorp Industries slid 0.39 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering retreated 1.06 percent, SingTel dropped 0.88 percent, Thai Beverage slumped 0.93 percent, Yangzijiang Financial plunged 1.52 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding tanked 1.34 percent and CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust, City Developments, Hongkong Land and Wilmar International were unchanged.
The lead from Wall Street varies widely as the Dow opened higher on Friday and stayed that way, the NASDAQ opened lower and stayed that way and the S&P bounced back and forth across the line all day and finished barely higher.
The Dow gained 117.15 points or 0.33 percent to finish at 35,390.15, while the NASDAQ dipped 15.05 points or 0.11 percent to close at 14,250.85 and the S&P 500 perked 2.72 points or 0.06 percent to end at 4,559.34.
For the holiday-interrupted week, the Dow rose 1.3 percent, while the S&P 500 advanced 1.0 percent and the NASDAQ climbed 0.9 percent.
The choppy action on Wall Street came as many traders remained away from their desks following Thursday's holiday, with the markets closing three hours earlier than usual.
A lack of major U.S. economic data also kept some traders on the sidelines ahead of this week's reports on new home sales, consumer confidence, pending home sales and manufacturing activity.
Oil prices fell sharply Friday, with traders waiting on a crucial OPEC meeting this week as oil producers struggling to come to a consensus on production levels. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended lower by $1.56 or 2 percent at $75.54 a barrel.
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Neuer Emittent an der BX Swiss: ETC Group mit MSCI Global Digital Assets Select Top 20 Capped Index
PARTNER-CONTENT: Die Schweizer Börse BX Swiss begrüsst die ETC Group als neue ETP-Emittentin. ETC Group hat den ETC Group MSCI Digital Assets Select 20 ETP primär an der BX Swiss gelistet. Das ETP-Angebot der ETC Group bietet Anlegerinnen und Anlegern die Möglichkeit, passiv in führende Krypto-Werte zu investieren.
Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV sind Jan Altmann, Director Investment Strategy bei der ETC Group und Dr. Yuliya Plyakha Fernec, Equity Solutions Research bei MSCI. Die beiden erläutern, was genau hinter dem MSCI Index steckt und wie die ETC Group diesen emittierbar macht:
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schliessen uneins -- SMI geht mit knappem Plus ins Wochenende -- DAX zum Handelsende etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte im Freitagshandel etwas zu. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich ebenfalls knapp in der Gewinnzone. Nach der "Thanksgiving"-Pause zeigten sich die US-Börsen am Freitag mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen. Am Freitag notierten die Börsen in Fernost uneinheitlich.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}