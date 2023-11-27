Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'880 0.3%  SPI 14'267 0.3%  Dow 35'390 0.3%  DAX 16'029 0.2%  Euro 0.9653 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'372 0.3%  Gold 2'002 0.5%  Bitcoin 33'312 1.0%  Dollar 0.8827 0.0%  Öl 80.2 -1.3% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335Roche1203204UBS24476758Bayer10367293Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379ams24924656Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539BioNTech50030055Julius Bär10248496Sandoz124359842ABB1222171Holcim1221405Novo Nordisk129508879
Top News
CoinShares: Darum könnte der Bitcoin bis auf 141.000 US-Dollar klettern
Eli Lilly-und Novo Nordisk-Aktien im Fokus - Jim Cramer ist optimistisch für "revolutionäre" Abnehm-Medikamente
KBW-Analysten senken Daumen für Dividenden-Lieblinge UBS und Swiss Re
Vermögensverwalter: Am Anleihenmarkt löst BARBARA nun die TINA-Strategie ab
Das Aktiendepot von Jeremy Grantham im dritten Quartal: So investiert der Starinvestor
Suche...

27.11.2023 01:00:20

Singapore Bourse May Reclaim 3,100-Point Level

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has tracked lower in consecutive trading days, slumping more than 20 points or 0.6 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now sits just beneath the 3,095-point plateau, although it may find traction on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic on positive momentum regarding the outlook for interest rates. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and little changed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The STI finished modestly lower on Friday following losses from the financial shares and industrial issues, while the property sector was mixed.

For the day, the index shed 16.94 points or 0.54 percent to finish at 3,094.81 after trading between 3,091.99 and 3,111.82.

Among the actives, Ascendas REIT rose 0.35 percent, while CapitaLand Investment shed 0.64 percent, Comfort DelGro added 0.75 percent, DBS Group fell 0.44 percent, Emperador declined 0.96 percent, Genting Singapore stumbled 1.08 percent, Keppel Corp and Mapletree Logistics Trust both lost 062 percent, Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust plummeted 2.13 percent, Mapletree Industrial Trust gained 0.43 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation sank 0.86 percent, SATS tumbled 1.09 percent, Seatrium Limited skidded 0.92 percent, SembCorp Industries slid 0.39 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering retreated 1.06 percent, SingTel dropped 0.88 percent, Thai Beverage slumped 0.93 percent, Yangzijiang Financial plunged 1.52 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding tanked 1.34 percent and CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust, City Developments, Hongkong Land and Wilmar International were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street varies widely as the Dow opened higher on Friday and stayed that way, the NASDAQ opened lower and stayed that way and the S&P bounced back and forth across the line all day and finished barely higher.

The Dow gained 117.15 points or 0.33 percent to finish at 35,390.15, while the NASDAQ dipped 15.05 points or 0.11 percent to close at 14,250.85 and the S&P 500 perked 2.72 points or 0.06 percent to end at 4,559.34.

For the holiday-interrupted week, the Dow rose 1.3 percent, while the S&P 500 advanced 1.0 percent and the NASDAQ climbed 0.9 percent.

The choppy action on Wall Street came as many traders remained away from their desks following Thursday's holiday, with the markets closing three hours earlier than usual.

A lack of major U.S. economic data also kept some traders on the sidelines ahead of this week's reports on new home sales, consumer confidence, pending home sales and manufacturing activity.

Oil prices fell sharply Friday, with traders waiting on a crucial OPEC meeting this week as oil producers struggling to come to a consensus on production levels. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended lower by $1.56 or 2 percent at $75.54 a barrel.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Neuer Emittent an der BX Swiss: ETC Group mit MSCI Global Digital Assets Select Top 20 Capped Index

PARTNER-CONTENT: Die Schweizer Börse BX Swiss begrüsst die ETC Group als neue ETP-Emittentin. ETC Group hat den ETC Group MSCI Digital Assets Select 20 ETP primär an der BX Swiss gelistet. Das ETP-Angebot der ETC Group bietet Anlegerinnen und Anlegern die Möglichkeit, passiv in führende Krypto-Werte zu investieren.

Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV sind Jan Altmann, Director Investment Strategy bei der ETC Group und Dr. Yuliya Plyakha Fernec, Equity Solutions Research bei MSCI. Die beiden erläutern, was genau hinter dem MSCI Index steckt und wie die ETC Group diesen emittierbar macht:

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Inside Trading & Investment

24.11.23
24.11.23 Börse Aktuell – 16.000-Punkte trotz Haushaltskrise?
24.11.23 Marktüberblick: BASF im Fokus
24.11.23 SMI impulslos
24.11.23 UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Kleines V-Muster im Chart
23.11.23 Julius Bär: 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Straumann Holding AG
22.11.23 27. November 2023 bei Splint Invest: Andy Warhol, Dollar Sign (1982) - 152% Wertsteigerung in den letzten 5 Jahren.
21.11.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
06.11.23 Visa – bis die Karte glüht
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'315.85 19.42 9XSSMU
Short 11'578.83 13.18 DRSSMU
Short 11'962.68 8.99 3XSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'879.52 24.11.2023 17:31:22
Long 10'439.62 19.95 SSOMRU
Long 10'194.29 13.76 CVSSMU
Long 9'764.75 8.99 WZSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Geheimnisvolle Neuinvestition: Warren Buffett bittet um vertrauliche SEC-Behandlung
Blick ins Berkshire Hathaway-Depot im dritten Quartal: Warren Buffett trennt sich von zwei Top 10-Titeln
Microsoft-Aktien zugekauft: Diese Aktien befanden sich im 3. Quartal 2023 im Depot von Bill und Melinda Gates
Schweizerische Nationalbank-Aktie: SNB-Präsident Jordan empfiehlt Bankenwechsel um von Zinsen zu profitieren
"Illegale Wertpapierbörse": SEC hat erneut Klage gegen Krypto-Börse Kraken eingereicht
Nach Benko-Abgang: Deutsche SIGNA-Tochter wohl insolvent
Portfolio neu aufgestellt: In diese US-Aktien hat die Commerzbank im 3. Quartal 2023 investiert
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger am Freitagvormittag in Rot
Julius Bär-Aktie gibt nach: SIGNA-Holding und Töchter bereiten wohl Insolvenzanträge vor
David Rosenberg: Das Investment mit dem grössten Potenzial nach dem Zinserhöhungszyklus

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit