SMI 13'164 -0.1%  SPI 18'099 0.1%  Dow 48'363 0.5%  DAX 24'284 0.0%  Euro 0.9315 0.0%  EStoxx50 5'744 -0.3%  Gold 4'444 2.4%  Bitcoin 70'273 -0.3%  Dollar 0.7921 -0.4%  Öl 62.0 2.4% 
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Aktien von Vestas, Orsted und Co.: US-Regierung setzt Offshore-Windprojekte aus
Clearwater Analytics-Aktie springt an: Investorenkonsortium plant Übernahme und Delisting
D-Wave-Aktie im Aufwärtstrend: CES-Strategie für 2026 sorgt für Fantasie
Tesla-Aktie mit Allzeithoch: CEO Elon Musk gewinnt Rechtsstreit um Milliarden-Aktienpaket
23.12.2025 01:01:11

Singapore Bourse May Extend Monday's Gains

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market on Monday wrote a finish to the four-day losing streak in which it had slipped more than 20 points or 0.4 percent. The Straits Times Index now sits just above the 4,610-point plateau and it's expected to open to the upside again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to higher, with gold, oil and technology shares likely to lead the way higher. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead. The STI finished modestly higher on Monday following gains from the financial shares, property stocks and industrial issues. For the day, the index improved 40.51 points or 0.89 percent to finish at 4,610.29 after trading between 4,590.97 and 4,613.82. Among the actives, CapitaLand Ascendas REIT sank 0.72 percent, while CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust added 0.43 percent, CapitaLand Investment dropped 0.74 percent, City Developments rose 0.25 percent, DBS Group jumped 1.51 percent, Genting Singapore expanded 0.69 percent, Hongkong Land was up 0.14 percent, Keppel Ltd rallied 1.69 percent, Mapletree Industrial Trust shed 0.49 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation vaulted 1.38 percent, SATS gained 0.27 percent, Seatrium Limited surged 2.90 percent, SembCorp Industries accelerated 1.71 percent, Singapore Airlines perked 0.16 percent, Singapore Exchange climbed 1.07 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering spiked 2.44 percent, Thai Beverage tumbled 1.09 percent, United Overseas Bank collected 0.20 percent, UOL Group lost 0.23 percent, Wilmar International advanced 0.98 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding soared 2.67 percent and Keppel DC REIT, Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust, DFI Retail Group, SingTel and Mapletree Logistics Trust were unchanged. The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages opened higher on Monday and spent all day in the green.

The Dow climbed 227.79 points or 0.47 percent to finish at 48,362.68, while the NASDAQ jumped 121.21 points or 0.52 percent to close at 23,428.83 and the S&P 500 added 43.99 points or 0.64 percent to end at 6,878.49.

The strength on Wall Street came as on continued strength among technology stocks, with companies like Oracle (ORCL) and AI darling and market leader Nvidia (NVDA) leading the charge.

Overall trading activity was subdued, however, with a lack of major U.S. economic data keeping traders on the sidelines. Some traders may also be away as they look to get a head start on the Christmas Day holiday on Thursday.

Crude oil prices surged on Monday as the conflict between the U.S. and Venezuela continue to escalate, while Russia and Ukraine remain heavily engaged. West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery was up $1.43 or 2.53 percent at $57.95 per barrel. Closer to home, Singapore will see November numbers for consumer prices later today; in October, overall inflation was flat on month and up 1.2 percent on year, while core CPI also was up an annual 1.2 percent.

Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsenr

Börsenjahr 2025 Rückblick & Ausblick 2026: Aktien, KI, Tech, Gold, Bitcoin, Inflation, Zinsen, Notenbanken und US-Dollar – was hat die Märkte 2025 bewegt und welche Trends prägen 2026?

David Kunz spricht mit Robert Halver und Lars Erichsen über die wichtigsten Entwicklungen für Privatanleger.

Im Video geht es um:

📈 Aktienmarkt 2025: Rekorde trotz Risiken, Zölle und Unsicherheit – wie einordnen?
🤖 KI: Mehr als „Nvidia & Chips“ – welche Branchen 2026 profitieren könnten.
💻 Tech & Magnificent 7: Klumpenrisiko oder weiter der Index-Treiber?
🌐 Marktbreite: Chancen bei Nebenwerten (Russell 2000) und Europa/MDAX.
🏅 Gold & Rohstoffe: Warum Edel- und Industriemetalle wieder wichtiger werden.
₿ Bitcoin & Krypto: Volatilität, Chancen und Risiken 2026.
🏦 Zinsen/Inflation/Fed: Geldpolitik, Schulden und Notenbanken als Markt-Treiber.
💱 USD/CHF: US-Dollar absichern – ja oder nein?

Zum Abschluss: Börsenausblick 2026 – realistische Szenarien und worauf Anleger jetzt achten sollten.

👉🏽 Mehr zum Börsenjahr 2025 & 2026

22.12.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Ende gut, alles gut?
22.12.25 Marktüberblick: Gold und Silber setzen Rekordrally fort
19.12.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 16.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Tecan, VAT Group
19.12.25 Vontobel wünscht frohe Festtage und einen guten Rutsch ins neue Jahr
19.12.25 Das Rekordhoch im Blick
19.12.25 Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsen
18.12.25 Julius Bär: 18.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Softwareone Holding AG
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’644.87 19.96 SNWBGU
Short 13’940.90 13.72 U1CSRU
Short 14’478.69 8.78 BLPSVU
SMI-Kurs: 13’163.66 22.12.2025 17:31:59
Long 12’577.16 19.96 SYWB0U
Long 12’271.25 13.58 S1FBXU
Long 11’763.74 8.96 SPBBVU
Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 51: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
BYD-Aktie im Fokus: Tesla-Konkurrent rüstet für den grossen Durchbruch im Jahr 2026
Rheinmetall erhält neuen Bundeswehr-Auftrag - Aktien von HENSOLDT, RENK & TKMS im Blick
DroneShield führt Mindestbeteiligungen für Management ein: Aktie reagiert mit zweistelligem Plus
Börsenampel auf Rot? An diesen Indikatoren erkennt man das Ende der Rally
Novo Nordisk-Aktie im Fokus: Zulassungen und Marktrisiken im Blick
KW 51: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Vorweihnachtliche Ruhe: Wall Street beendet Handel höher -- SMI und DAX schliessen stabil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester

KW 51: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 51: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 51: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
22:33 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Gewinne zum Start in die Weihnachtswoche
22:30 Medien: Trump ruft weltweit Diplomaten der Biden-Ära zurück
22:19 Aktien New York Schluss: Moderate Gewinne zum Start in die Weihnachtswoche
22:15 Selenskyj warnt vor russischen Schlägen zu Weihnachten
22:19 Aktien von Vestas, Orsted und Co.: US-Regierung stoppt Offshore-Windprojekte
21:02 Devisen: Euro mit Gewinnen zu Beginn der Weihnachtswoche
20:40 Hersteller ruft Hunde-Snacks wegen Salmonellengefahr zurück
20:17 Maduro: 'Energie darf nicht zur Kriegswaffe werden'
19:59 Aktien New York: Moderate Gewinne zum Start in die Weihnachtswoche
19:52 GNW-News: Technologische Finanzinnovationen treiben die tiefgreifende Integration von Wissenschaft, Industrie, Stadt und Talenten in Chinas Hightech-Industri...