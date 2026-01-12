Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’422 0.5%  SPI 18’503 0.5%  Dow 49’504 0.5%  DAX 25’262 0.5%  Euro 0.9316 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’997 1.6%  Gold 4’510 0.7%  Bitcoin 72’494 -0.3%  Dollar 0.8009 0.3%  Öl 63.0 0.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526NVIDIA994529Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411
Top News
Ölpreis, Holzpreis, Silberpreis & Co.: Wie sich die Rohstoffe am Abend entwickeln
Worldcoin: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment von vor 1 Jahr bedeutet
Wie viel Gewinn ein Polygon Ecosystem Token (ex MATIC)-Investment von vor 5 Jahren eingefahren hätte
Vitol offenbar mir erster Naphtha-Ladung aus USA nach Venezuela unterwegs
UBS-Aktie: Gemischte Reaktion auf strengere Kapitalvorgaben
Suche...
eToro entdecken
12.01.2026 01:01:24

Singapore Bourse May Extend Friday's Gains

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market rebounded on Friday, one day after ending the four-day winning streak in which it had jumped more than 100 points or 2.1 percent. The Straight Times Index now sits just above the 4,740-point plateau and it's tipped to open in the green again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on an improved outlook for interest rates. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to follow that lead.

The STI finished slightly higher on Friday following mixed performances from the financial shares, property stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index rose 5.59 points or 0.12 percent to finish at 4,744.66 after trading between 4,723.08 and 4,750.31.

Among the actives, CapitaLand Investment spiked 1.76 percent, while DBS Group and Keppel DC REIT both climbed 0.45 percent, DFI Retail Group soared 1.79 percent, Genting Singapore jumped 0.69 percent, Hongkong Land surged 3.20 percent, Keppel Ltd and SembCorp Industries both sank 0.66 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust vaulted 0.75 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation stumbled 1.83 percent, SATS shed 0.53 percent, Singapore Airlines slumped 0.46 percent, Singapore Exchange rallied 1.16 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering lost 0.33 percent, SingTel fell 0.22 percent, United Overseas Bank perked 0.03 percent, UOL Group strengthened 0.54 percent, Wilmar International added 0.32 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding gained 0.28 percent and Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust, Mapletree Industrial Trust, CapitaLand Ascendas REIT, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust, City Developments, Seatrium Limited, Thai Beverage and Frasers Centrepoint Trust were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages opened higher on Friday and remained in the green throughout the trading day, ending near session highs.

The Dow jumped 237.96 points or 0.48 percent to finish at a record 49,504.07, while the NASDAQ rallied 191.33 points or 0.81 percent to end at 23,671.35 and the S&P 500 added 44.82 points or 0.65 percent to close at 6,966.28, also a record.

For the week, the Dow surged 2.3 percent, the NASDAQ jumped 1.9 percent and the S&P climbed 1.6 percent.

The strength on Wall Street reflected a positive reaction to the Labor Department's closely watched report on employment in December. With the report showing employment increased less than expected in December, the data has led to optimism about the outlook for interest rates.

While the Federal Reserve is still widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged at its next meeting later this month, the report has increased confidence in further rate cuts later this year.

Crude oil prices surged on Friday amid near-term supply concerns due to ongoing geopolitical tensions, a decline in U.S. inventories, and OPEC's decision to pause output increases. West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery was up $1.58 or 2.74 percent at $59.34 per barrel.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Lam Research, Safran SA & HSBC Holdings mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt – heute mit dem monatlichen Rebalancing:
NEU✅ Lam Research
NEU✅ Safran SA
NEU✅ HSBC Holdings

inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Quanta Services Inc
❌ AENA
❌ Trane Technologies

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Lam Research, Safran SA & HSBC Holdings mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

09.01.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 17.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible AMD, Microsoft, Nvidia
09.01.26 Anleger halten sich zurück
09.01.26 Marktüberblick: Puma-Aktie springt
09.01.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Weiter aufwärts?
08.01.26 Julius Bär: 9.50% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Amrize Ltd
08.01.26 Vontobel’s Schweizer Aktienfavoriten («Top Picks») für das Jahr 2026
07.01.26 3 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Lam Research, Safran SA & HSBC Holdings mit François Bloch
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

NVIDIA-Aktie im Ausblick 2026: Kann der Konzern 8,5 Billionen Dollar erreichen?
KW 2: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
World Gold Council: So könnte sich der Goldpreis 2026 entwickeln
D-Wave Quantum Aktie News: D-Wave Quantum verteuert sich am Freitagabend
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 2: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Strategie und Absatz im Check: Ist Tesla oder BYD die attraktivere Aktie?
TeamViewer-Aktie legt kräftig zu: Umsatzziel 2025 erreicht
Börse Zürich: SMI präsentiert sich zum Start des Montagshandels leichter
Swiss Life Aktie News: Swiss Life am Freitagmittag mit Kursverlusten
Krypto-Ausblick 2026: Franklin Templeton setzt auf Bitcoin und Ethereum

Top-Rankings

KW 2: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 2: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 2: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
22:04 ROUNDUP 2: Wadephul auf Island - Themen Grönland und Arktis-Sicherheit
21:04 ROUNDUP 2: Zugang zum Internet im Iran weiter blockiert
20:51 Moskaus Krieg gegen Kiew bald länger als gegen Berlin
20:51 US-Medien: Museum streicht Hinweis zu Trumps Amtsenthebungsverfahren
20:06 Wadephul offen für größeren Beitrag zu Arktis-Sicherheit
20:06 Sparkassenchef verteidigt Sicherheits-Vorkehrungen
20:05 Verkehrsminister zu Wetter: Gefahr noch nicht vorbei
20:04 ROUNDUP 2: Was Kanzler Merz in Indien vorhat
20:04 ROUNDUP/Dobrindt: Mehr Kooperation mit Israel für Sicherheit Deutschlands
20:04 ROUNDUP 3: Auf Schnee folgen Eis und Glätte - Keine Schule in NRW