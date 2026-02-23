Singapore Bourse May Add To Its Winnings On Monday

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has moved higher in three straight sessions, improving almost 80 points or 1.6 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now sits just above the 5,015-point plateau and it's poised to open in the green gain on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down most of President Donald Trump's global tariffs. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are also expected to open to the upside.

The STI finished modestly higher on Friday following mixed performances from the financial shares, property stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index gained 16.04 points or 0.32 percent to finish at 5,017.60 after trading between 4,993.43 and 5,024.57.

Among the actives, CapitaLand Ascendas REIT gained 0.37 percent, while CapitaLand Investment tumbled 1.27 percent, City Developments dropped 0.81 percent, DBS Group climbed 0.64 percent, Genting Singapore soared 1.25 percent, Hongkong Land shed 0.47 percent, Keppel DC REIT added 0.44 percent, Keppel Ltd advanced 0.54 percent, Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust sank 0.69 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust rallied 0.78 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation collected 0.60 percent, SATS skidded 1.02 percent, SembCorp Industries fell 0.32 percent, Singapore Airlines contracted 1.15 percent, Singapore Exchange slumped 1.21 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering lost 0.39 percent, SingTel spiked 1.20 percent, Thai Beverage jumped 1.05 percent, United Overseas Bank dipped 0.16 percent, UOL Group gathered 0.27 percent, Wilmar International rose 0.28 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding surged 2.47 percent and Mapletree Industrial Trust, Seatrium Limited, DFI Retail Group, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust, Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust and Frasers Centrepoint Trust were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages opened slightly lower but quickly bounced to the upside and largely spent the balance of the session in the green, ending near daily highs.

The Dow jumped 230.77 points or 0.47 percent to finish at 49,625.97, while the NASDAQ rallied 203.37 points or 0.90 percent to end at 22,886.07 and the S&P 500 added 47.62 points or 0.69 percent to close at 6,909.51.

For the holiday-shortened week, the NASDAQ shot up 1.5 percent, the S&P 500 jumped 1.1 percent and the Dow rose 0.3 percent.

The higher close on Wall Street came after the Supreme Court ruled in a 6-3 decision that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, or IEEPA, does not authorize the president to impose tariffs., delivering a major blow to the president's signature economic policy.

Early in the session, stocks moved lower after the Commerce Department said U.S. economic growth slowed much more than anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2025. Also, the Commerce Department noted an unexpected uptick in the annual rate of consumer price growth, reinforcing expectations the Federal Reserve is likely to keep interest rates on hold in the near future.

Crude oil prices were relatively lackluster on Friday after spiking to their highest levels in six months amid concerns about a potential military conflict between the U.S. and Iran. West Texas Intermediate for April delivery was up $0.05 or 0.1 percent at $66.45 a barrel.

Closer to home, Singapore will provide January data for consumer prices later today; in December, overall inflation was up 0.3 percent on month and 1.2 percent on year, while core CPI also rose an annual 1.2 percent.