SMI 11'291 0.0%  SPI 14'492 0.1%  Dow 34'303 0.3%  DAX 15'087 0.2%  Euro 1.0039 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4'151 0.6%  Gold 1'920 1.2%  Bitcoin 18'410 5.2%  Dollar 0.9274 0.0%  Öl 85.5 2.0% 
Polkadot kaufen - diese Möglichkeiten gibt es zum Polkadot-Handel
Bantleon-Chefökonom sieht für 2023 "ausgewachsene Rezession"
Nach Insolvenz: Verkauf von Voyager an Binance.US wird wahrscheinlicher
NASDAQ-Wert Tesla-Aktie: Bekannter Value-Investor wettet gegen Tesla
Aussichtsreiche Strategie? Neuer ETF nimmt Börsenstar Jim Cramer als Kontraindikator - mit guten Erfolgsaussichten
16.01.2023 01:03:23

Singapore Bourse May Add To Friday's Winnings

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last seven trading days since the end of the two-day slide in which it had slipped almost 10 points or 0.3 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 3,270-point plateau and it's expected to bounce higher again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian market is upbeat on continued optimism over the outlook for interest rates. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The STI finished modestly higher on Friday following gains from the financial shares and property stocks, while the industrials were mixed and the trusts were soft.

For the day, the index picked up 25.97 points or 0.79 percent to finish at 3,293.75 after trading between 3,273.67 and 3,298.08.

Among the actives, Ascendas REIT eased 0.36 percent, while CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust added 0.50 percent, City Developments surged 2.33 percent, Comfort DelGro dropped 0.85 percent, DBS Group perked 0.93 percent, Emperador retreated 1.01 percent, Genting Singapore gathered 1.00 percent, Hongkong Land improved 1.03 percent, Keppel Corp rallied 1.26 percent, Mapletree Industrial Trust fell 0.44 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust lost 0.62 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation collected 0.64 percent, SATS gained 0.35 percent, SembCorp Industries spiked 1.48 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering advanced 0.88 percent, SingTel climbed 1.21 percent, Thai Beverage tumbled 1.40 percent, United Overseas Bank soared 2,04 percent, Wilmar International rose 0.24 percent, Yangzijiang Financial jumped 1.43 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding sank 0.80 percent and CapitaLand Investment and Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street ends up positive as the major averages shook off early weakness on Friday, climbing into the green for good by the afternoon.

The Dow gained 112.61 points of 0.33 percent to finish at 34,302.61, while the NASDAQ jumped 78.06 points or 0.71 percent to end at 11,079.16 and the S&P 500 rose 15.92 points or 0.40 percent to close at 3,999.09.

For the week, the NASDAQ surged 4.8 percent, the S&P gained 2.7 percent and the Dow rose 2.0 percent.

The initial weakness on Wall Street came as traders looked to cash in on some the recent strength in the markets amid a negative reaction to earnings news from several big-name financial companies.

The recovery came as upbeat consumer sentiment and inflation expectations data helped offset the early negative sentiment.

Crude oil prices rose sharply Friday on optimism for less aggressive rate hikes in the United States after inflation slowed in December. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for February ended higher by $1.47 or 1.9 percent at $79.86 a barrel.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Cintas, LVMH, NextEra – 3 Aktien im Fokus – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch KW02 | BX Swiss TV

In der aktuellen Folge werden die Aktien der Cintas Corporation, LVMV und NextEra Energy vorgestellt. Pünktlich vor Börsenstart stellen Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz jede Woche ausgewählte Top-Werte vor und diskutieren über News aus der Finanzwelt.

Cintas, LVMH, NextEra – 3 Aktien im Fokus – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch KW02 | BX Swiss TV

13.01.23 Vontobel: derinews-Blog Highlights
13.01.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ams-OSRAM, VAT Group
13.01.23 DAX über 15.100 Punkte – Deutsches BIP überrascht – Bilanzsaison im Blick
13.01.23 Marktüberblick: Dollar nach Inflationsdaten unter Druck
13.01.23 SMI testet Ausbruch nach oben
12.01.23 Julius Bär: Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.90% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Sensirion Holding AG
12.01.23 USA - Die Richtung zeigt nach oben / Idorsia - Aller guten Dinge sind drei
11.01.23 Cintas, LVMH, NextEra – 3 Aktien im Fokus – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch KW02 | BX Swiss TV
23.12.22 ☕ MarketFlow Live - Today 👀 PCI prices 📊 Stocks 🎢 Gold 💛
Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'735.52 19.81 SSSMVU
Short 11'979.07 13.77 ILSSMU
Short 12'428.40 8.89 SMIUBU
SMI-Kurs: 11'290.79 13.01.2023 17:30:20
Long 10'837.37 19.47 MXSSMU
Long 10'602.21 13.77 A3SSMU
Long 10'145.76 8.89 5SSMPU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Visa will automatisierte Zahlungen auf Ethereum-Blockchain ermöglichen
Diese zwei Auto-Aktien empfiehlt JPMorgan-Analyst
"Big Short" Michael Burry sieht Rezession auf US-Wirtschaft zukommen
Credit Suisse-Aktie: CS bereitet sich wohl auf verschärften Stellenabbau vor
Tesla senkt Preise für Supercharger
Diese 4 Wachstumsmärkte müssen Anleger kennen
Shiba Inu Prognose: +2.853% Kurs-Explosion erwartet – bullish durch Bugatti! Jetzt kaufen?
Dividenden-Aktien: Diese Schweizer Titel bieten derzeit die höchste Dividendenrendite
Rheinmetall-Aktie: Rheinmetall kann nach eigenen Aussagen Leopard 2 frühestens 2024 an Ukraine liefern
Was lohnt sich mehr - Aktien vor oder nach dem Ex-Dividenden-Tag zu kaufen?

