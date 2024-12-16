Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’694 -0.2%  SPI 15’582 -0.2%  Dow 43’828 -0.2%  DAX 20’406 -0.1%  Euro 0.9363 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’968 0.1%  Gold 2’649 -1.2%  Bitcoin 90’426 1.3%  Dollar 0.8928 0.1%  Öl 74.3 1.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411
Top News
Galderma-Aktie: FDA-Zulassung für Nemluvio
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie: Relief beantragt Aussetzung der Berichtspflichten bei der SEC
Sandoz-Chef sieht Trump-Präsidentschaft in den USA gelassen entgegen
Vonovia legt Abfindung für Deutsche-Wohnen-Aktionäre fest
Volkswagen-Aktie: Minister Heil will mit längerem Kurzarbeitergeld VW-Krise entschärfen
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

16.12.2024 01:03:48

Singapore Bourse Likely Rangebound Again On Monday

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has finished higher in two straight trading days, collecting almost 20 points or 0.5 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 3,810-point plateau although it figures to see little movement again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests little movement ahead of the FOMC meeting later this week. The European and U.S. markets mostly saw slight weakness and the Asian markets figure to follow that lead.

The STI finished barely higher on Friday following mixed performances from the financial shares, property stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index perked 1.08 points or 0.03 percent to finish at 3,810.35 after trading between 3,797.95 and 3,821.16.

Among the actives, City Developments added 0.38 percent, while Comfort DelGro dropped 0.68 percent, DBS Group and Keppel Ltd both eased 0.14 percent, Hongkong Land plunged 1.30 percent, Keppel DC REIT advanced 0.45 percent, Mapletree Industrial Trust sank 0.45 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation fell 0.24 percent, SATS gained 0.27 percent, Seatrium Limited climbed 0.50 percent, SembCorp Industries shed 0.36 percent, SingTel jumped 1.95 percent, Thai Beverage slumped 0.88 percent, Wilmar International lost 0.33 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding rallied 2.49 percent and CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust, CapitaLand Investment, Emperador, Genting Singapore, Yangzijiang Financial, Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust, Mapletree Logistics Trust, Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust, Frasers Centrepoint Trust and Singapore Technologies Engineering were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street suggests mild downside as the major averages opened higher on Friday but quickly slipped under water and largely stayed that way, although the NASDAQ broke back into positive territory later in the day.

The Dow shed 86.04 points or 0.20 percent to finish at 43,828.06, while the NASDAQ rose 23.92 points or 0.12 percent to close at 19,926.72 and the S&P 500 eased 0.16 points or 0.00 percent to end at 6,051.09.

For the week, the NASDAQ rose 0.3 percent, the S&P 500 slid 0.6 percent and the narrower Dow tumbled 1.8 percent.

The early strength on Wall Street partly reflected a positive reaction to earnings news from Broadcom (AVGO), which reported better than expected fiscal fourth quarter earnings and said it expects continued strong demand for its custom AI chips.

Buying interest waned shortly after the start of trading, however, as traders looked ahead to this week's Federal Reserve meeting. The Fed is widely expected to lower interest rates by another 25 basis points, although traders are likely to pay close attention to the accompanying statement for clues about future rate cuts.

Oil futures settled higher on Friday as supply worries resurfaced following additional sanctions on Iran and Russia. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January closed up $1.27 or about 1.8 percent at $71.29 a barrel.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Die Assetklasse Private Debt erklärt | BX Swiss TV

Private Debt: Die rasant wachsende Anlageklasse mit grossem Potenzial für Investoren und Unternehmen!

Im Experteninterview mit Kirsten Bode von Muzinich & Co und Olivia Hähnel von der BX Swiss erfahren Sie, warum Private Debt eine spannende Alternative zur traditionellen Kreditfinanzierung ist. Die Anlageklasse ermöglicht Investoren eine sinnvolle Diversifikation, bietet attraktive Illiquiditätsprämien und zeichnet sich durch eine geringe Volatilität aus. Gleichzeitig profitieren mittelständische Unternehmen von flexiblen Finanzierungslösungen, um Wachstum und Projekte voranzutreiben. Insbesondere in Europa hat sich der Markt in den letzten zehn Jahren verdreifacht und bietet über neue Fondsmodelle auch Privatanlegern Zugang. 2025 könnte ein entscheidendes Jahr für Private Debt werden – dank sinkender Zinsen und steigender Nachfrage. Ein absolutes Muss für alle, die ihre Anlagestrategie um zukunftsträchtige Optionen erweitern wollen!

 

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Die Assetklasse Private Debt erklärt | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

13.12.24 Why Gold is Shining Bright in Retail Portfolios
13.12.24 SNB überrascht mit kräftiger Zinssenkung
13.12.24 SG-Marktüberblick: 13.12.2024
13.12.24 Die Assetklasse Private Debt erklärt | BX Swiss TV
13.12.24 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Am Widerstand abgedreht
12.12.24 Julius Bär: 10.75% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf OC Oerlikon Corp AG
11.12.24 BP"s Wandel vom Öl-Giganten zum Wegbereiter der Energiewende
10.12.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Sandoz, Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’193.70 18.70 BU2SYU
Short 12’413.38 13.92 UBS07U
Short 12’906.61 8.72 0MSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11’694.43 13.12.2024 17:31:19
Long 11’181.00 18.70 SSRM9U
Long 10’945.82 13.59 SSQMQU
Long 10’484.30 8.89 SS5M5U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

UBS-CEO Sergio Ermotti warnt: Diese Entwicklungen könnten die Finanzmärkte 2025 erschüttern
Trump-Effekt: Diese Industrieaktien könnten 2025 durchstarten
BYD fordert Preisreduktionen: Droht eine neue Eskalation im chinesischen Automarkt?
Bitcoin & Co. im Check: Aktuelle Kursentwicklungen am Sonntagmorgen
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Aktueller Marktbericht zu Bitcoin & Co.
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Krypto-Märkte im Fokus: Aktuelle Kursentwicklungen von Bitcoin, Litecoin und anderen digitalen Währungen
Rohstoffe in KW 50: Die Performance von Gold, Öl & Co. der vergangenen Woche
Börse Zürich in Rot: SMI präsentiert sich am Mittag leichter

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Verhaltener Wochenausklang: Wall Street letztlich stabil -- SMI geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst nach Rekordhoch knapp unter Nulllinie -- Letztlich klare Abgaben in China und Japan

Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Freitag schwächer und auch der deutsche Leitindex fiel nach dem Erreichen eines neuen Allzeithochs schlussendlich wieder unter sein Vortagesniveau zurück. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich zum Wochenschluss unentschlossen. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Freitag abwärts.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten