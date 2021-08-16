Singapore Bourse Expected To Remain Rangebound

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has moved lower in two of three trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had collected more than 30 points or 1 percent. The Straits Times Index now sits just above the 3,165-point plateau although it's likely to bounce higher again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic, with earnings news and bargain hunting potentially limited by sinking crude oil prices and surging coronavirus cases. The European and U.S. markets were slightly higher and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow suit.

The STI finished modestly lower on Friday following mixed performances from the financial shares, property stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index slipped 17.31 points or 0.54 percent to finish at 3,165.49 after trading between 3,156.89 and 3,172.64. Volume was 1.47 billion shares worth 1.18 billion Singapore dollars. There were 251 decliners and 216 gainers.

Among the actives, Ascendas REIT retreated 0.96 percent, while CapitaLand rose 0.24 percent, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust skidded 1.38 percent, City Developments spiked 1.04 percent, Comfort DelGro advanced 0.62 percent, Dairy Farm International shed 0.57 percent, DBS Group increased 0.23 percent, Keppel Corp was up 0.19 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust lost 0.47 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust declined 0.95 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation dropped 0.59 percent, SembCorp Industries and SATS both added 0.50 percent, Singapore Airlines climbed 0.79 percent, Singapore Exchange sank 0.83 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering gained 0.25 percent, SingTel jumped 0.84 percent, United Overseas Bank collected 0.41 percent, Wilmar International tumbled 1.55 percent and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, Thai Beverage, Singapore Press Holdings and Genting Singapore were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street suggests mild upside as the major averages opened mixed on Friday but all managed to finish slightly to the upside.

The Dow added 15.53 points or 0.04 percent to finish at 35,515.38, while the NASDAQ rose 6.64 points or 0.04 percent to close at 14,822.90 and the S&P 500 added 7.17 points or 0.16 percent to end at 4,468.00. For the week, the Dow rose 0.9 percent, the NASDAQ fell 0.1 percent and the S&P rose 0.7 percent.

Corporate results offered support, led by Walt Disney, which posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings and a strong growth of its customer base.

In economic news, the University of Michigan's preliminary report said U.S. consumer sentiment index fell to an almost 10-year low. Also, the Labor Department said import and export prices both increase more than expected.

Crude oil futures settled lower Friday as traders weighed the outlook for energy demand amid spikes in the delta variant coronavirus in several countries. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for September ended down $0.65 or 0.9 percent at $68.44 a barrel.