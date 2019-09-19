Singapore Airlines Works with VMware to Reimagine Employee Digital Experience

SINGAPORE, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW), a leading innovator in enterprise software, announced today that its Workspace ONE solution has been selected by Singapore Airlines (SIA) to provide richer employee digital experiences across multiple apps and devices. With a focus on augmenting SIA's mobile-friendly Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) strategy, VMware Workspace ONE platform will streamline the delivery of mobile applications across more than 14,000 employee-owned devices, as well as more than 6,000 company-issued devices.

The VMware Workspace ONE platform facilitates seamless access to SaaS productivity applications as well as SIA's mobile and intranet web applications on BYOD mobile devices anytime, anywhere. The delivery of enterprise-level security for corporate data, coupled with consumer-focused ease of access and usability has driven higher employee engagement across the organization.

To date, SIA has successfully deployed 35 mobile applications developed by its in-house technology development and innovation team, delivering them more securely to company-issued and BYOD devices using Workspace ONE's App Catalog. The deployment reflects SIA's commitment to provide a mobile-friendly experience for an increasingly mobile-first workforce. In providing the best possible employee experience without comprising the airline industry's strict security standards, VMware's Workspace ONE compliance engine enables all applications meet compliance and compatibility requirements. The engine also allows applications to be fully functional and updated with the latest security patches across every device.

"Singapore Airlines has been at the forefront of digital innovation and we would like to congratulate the team for continuing to think beyond to enable greater workforce efficiency. Digital workspace solutions are recognized for their ability to offer a seamless, collaborative workplace experience and VMware is committed to supporting the carrier on its mission of enabling greater enterprise mobility while improving operational efficiency while enhancing data security," said Sanjay K. Deshmukh, Vice President and Managing Director, South East Asia and Korea.

About VMware

