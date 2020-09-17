17.09.2020 15:39:00

Sinclair Wins Prestigious "Achievement In Local Broadcasting" Award

HUNT VALLEY, Md., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Interactive TV Today has presented Sinclair Broadcast Group (Nasdaq: SBGI) with its prestigious Award for Achievement in Local Broadcasting, part of the TV of Tomorrow annual awards for leadership in interactive and multiplatform television. This award distinguishes Sinclair Broadcast Group as the company that has demonstrated the greatest achievement in local broadcasting this past year. Specifically, this honor recognizes the work of Sinclair's wholly-owned subsidiary, ONE Media 3.0, as the broadcast industry's vanguard in advancing NextGen TV on multiple levels from research and development to deployment. 

SBG logo

Out of its many achievements, this award recognizes ONE Media 3.0's long list of successes including: the station and market deployment of the NextGen TV standard; development of the Core platform to exploit data delivery; single frequency network advancements; reception services and development of the Broadcast App; and implementation of Advanced Emergency Alerting and Informing. The award also notes ONE Media 3.0's reception service work including chip and phone designs and development of the micro broadcast Radio Head, as well as pioneering advancements in platform convergence of broadcast and broadband services managed in the cloud.

Rob Weisbord, Sinclair's President of Broadcast said, "The TV of Tomorrow annual awards are incredibly prestigious within the broadcast and television industry, and we are honored to be recognized by the TV of Tomorrow community. Since its beginning, we've worked to make NextGen TV a reality. With our engineers sitting in on the early ATSC standard committee meetings, we formed partnerships along the way to see that key pieces of technology--for the whole industry--got developed. Now ATSC 3.0 stations are launching at a rapid pace."  

Award winners are selected by Interactive TV Today, evaluating all notable contributions to the advancement of interactive television.  The award was presented at the annual TV of Tomorrow Show on September 10th. A list of award winners can be seen on the TV of Tomorrow website at https://thetvoftomorrowshow.com/.

About ONE Media 3.0

ONE Media 3.0, headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD, was established as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI), with a vision to build and globally deploy the Next Generation Broadcast Platform, enabling broadcasters to be competitive across all platforms in delivering enhanced video and data services. For more information about ONE Media 3.0, see www.onemediallc.com.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Sinclair is a diversified media company and leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 23 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 191 television stations in 89 markets; is a leading local news provider in the country; owns multiple national networks; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sinclair-wins-prestigious-achievement-in-local-broadcasting-award-301133274.html

SOURCE Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

