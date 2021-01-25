SMI 10’927 0.0%  SPI 13’540 -0.2%  Dow 30’682 -1.0%  DAX 13’621 -1.8%  Euro 1.0779 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’545 -1.6%  Gold 1’850 -0.1%  Bitcoin 30’387 6.3%  Dollar 0.8890 0.4%  Öl 55.2 0.0% 

25.01.2021 17:16:00

Sinclair To Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Results On February 24, 2021 At 7:30 a.m. (Eastern Time)

BALTIMORE, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) will report its fourth quarter 2020 earnings results at 7:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, followed by a conference call to discuss the results at 9:00 a.m. ET.

The call will be webcast live and can be accessed at www.sbgi.net under "Investors/ Webcasts."  The dial-in number for the earnings call is 877-407-8033.

If you plan to participate on the conference call, please call at least two minutes prior to the start time and tell the conference operator that you are joining the Sinclair Earnings Conference Call.

If you are unable to listen to the live webcast or participate in the live conference call, a replay of the call will be available on Sinclair Broadcast Group's website at www.sbgi.net. This will be the only venue through which a replay will be available.  The company's press release and any non-GAAP reconciliations will also be available on the website. 

Members of the news media are welcome on the call in a listen-only mode.  Key executives will be made available to members of the news media, time permitting, following the conference call.

The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information and can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sinclair-to-report-fourth-quarter-2020-results-on-february-24-2021-at-730-am-eastern-time-301214169.html

SOURCE Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

pagehit