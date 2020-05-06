|
06.05.2020 13:35:00
Sinclair Declares $0.20 Per Share Quarterly Cash Dividend
BALTIMORE, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share on the Company's Class A and Class B common stock. The dividend is payable on June 15, 2020, to the holders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2020.
Sinclair is a diversified media company and leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 23 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 191 television stations in 89 markets; is a leading local news provider in the country; owns multiple national networks; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple-platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sinclair-declares-0-20-per-share-quarterly-cash-dividend-301053545.html
SOURCE Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.
