17.02.2022 09:30:00

Sinch signs new credit facility

Sinch signs new credit facility

Stockholm, Sweden – 17 February 2022 – Sinch AB (publ), a global leader in cloud communications and mobile customer engagement, today announces that is has entered into a 3+1+1 year credit facility in the amount of approximately SEK 7 500 million with a syndicate of 9 banks.

Sinch has entered into a syndicated multicurrency credit facility in the amount of approximately SEK 7,500 million with 9 banks. The facility is divided into a revolving credit facility of SEK 5,500 million and separate drawn facilities of SEK 1,000 million and USD 110 million respectively. The facility has a maturity of 3 years with two extension options of one year each. The agreement refinances the existing facility agreement from November 2016 and partially the bridge loans that were entered into in connection with acquisitions done in 2021.

The international bank syndicate consists of BNP Paribas, Bank of America, Citibank, Danske Bank, Handelsbanken, JP Morgan, Nordea, SEB and Swedbank. Sinch has coordinated the transaction with Gernandt & Danielsson acting as legal advisors.

The new agreement strengthens Sinch’s financial position and increases diversification of the Company’s funding sources.

For further information, please contact

Ola Elmeland
Investor Relations Director
Mobile: +46 721 43 34 59
E-mail: investors@sinch.com

Thomas Heath
Chief Strategy Officer & Head of Investor Relations
Mobile: +46 722 45 50 55
E-mail: investors@sinch.com

About Sinch

Sinch’s leading cloud communications platform lets businesses reach everyone on the planet, in seconds or less, through mobile messaging, email, voice and video. More than 150,000 businesses, including many of the world’s largest companies and mobile operators, use Sinch’s advanced technology platform to engage with their customers. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since its foundation in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has local presence in more than 50 countries. Shares are traded at Nasdaq Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH. Visit us at sinch.com.

