Sinch appoints Laurinda Pang as CEO

Stockholm, Sweden – March 29, 2023 – Sinch AB (publ), which powers meaningful conversations between businesses and their customers through its Customer Communications Cloud, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Laurinda Pang as CEO. She replaces Johan Hedberg, who currently serves as interim CEO, on April 17, 2023.

Laurinda Pang brings more than 25 years of executive leadership experience and joins Sinch from a recent position as President, Global Customer Success, at Lumen Technologies. Beyond global responsibility for Lumen’s enterprise customer success organization, the role included full P&L responsibility for the company’s International operations and carrier relations, which together employ more than 4,000 people and generate annual revenues of USD 12 billion. Prior to this, Ms. Pang has held leadership roles spanning Sales, Operations, Strategy, Human Resources and Investor Relations at CenturyLink, Level 3 Communications and Global Crossing. She has designed and implemented several enterprise-wide transformational change initiatives and has played a pivotal role in the successful integration of multiple acquired businesses.

"Laurinda is an accomplished leader with a customer-first mindset and a proven ability to lead through transformation. Her focus on high-performing teams and ability to drive exceptional business outcomes makes her ideally placed to lead Sinch in this next chapter,” comments Erik Fröberg, Chairman of Sinch’s Board of Directors. "I also want to take this opportunity to sincerely thank Johan Hedberg for his valuable contribution as interim CEO over the past year,” continues Fröberg.

"Businesses thrive by delivering real value and servicing their customers well. Sinch offers the technology that businesses need to engage with customers in the digital era and has secured an enviable position as a global leader in its field. I am excited about the many opportunities that lie ahead and eager to engage with colleagues and customers to realize this potential,” comments Sinch’s incoming CEO, Laurinda Pang.

