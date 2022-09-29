Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'129 -0.9%  SPI 12'974 -1.0%  Dow 29'122 -1.9%  DAX 11'976 -1.7%  Euro 0.9581 0.8%  EStoxx50 3'279 -1.7%  Gold 1'660 0.0%  Bitcoin 19'064 0.4%  Dollar 0.9792 0.3%  Öl 89.1 -0.2% 
0 CHF Kommission
Sinch AB Registered Shs Aktie [Valor: 112110749 / ISIN: SE0016101844]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
29.09.2022 18:56:08

Sinch announces Softbank’s divestment of its full ownership stake in Sinch

Sinch AB Registered Shs
15.35 SEK 2.33%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Existing investor SoftBank to sell full stake in Sinch to Neqst D2 and Sinch co-founder/interim CEO
Johan Hedberg.

Sinch AB (publ) ("Sinch” or the ”Company”) has been informed that the existing investor SoftBank is selling its stake in the Company to Neqst D2 and co-founder/interim CEO Johan Hedberg. The stake in the Company being sold amounts to approximately 5.01 per cent of outstanding shares, and following the sale SoftBank holds no shares in Sinch. Upon completion of the transaction, Neqst D2, which is already the largest shareholder of the Company, will hold approximately 18.6 per cent of the Company’s outstanding shares.

The transaction will be disclosed through a shareholder notification (Sw. flaggning) and reported to the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority’s PDMR register.

For further information, please contact

Ola Elmeland
Investor Relations Director
Mobile: +46 721 43 34 59
E-mail: investors@sinch.com

Thomas Heath
Chief Strategy Officer & Head of Investor Relations
Mobile: +46 722 45 50 55
E-mail: investors@sinch.com

About Sinch

Sinch’s leading cloud communications platform lets businesses reach everyone on the planet, in seconds or less, through mobile messaging, email, voice and video. More than 150,000 businesses, including many of the world’s largest companies and mobile operators, use Sinch’s advanced technology platform to engage with their customers. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since its foundation in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has local presence in more than 60 countries. Shares are traded at Nasdaq Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH. Visit us at sinch.com.

This information is information that Sinch AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the contact person set out above, at 18:55 CEST on September 29, 2022.

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Nachrichten zu Sinch AB Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten