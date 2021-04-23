|
23.04.2021 21:02:49
Sinch AB (publ): Sinch has published its Annual Report for 2020
Resending release from 19.30 CEST.
Stockholm, Sweden – Sinch AB (publ) – XSTO: SINCH
Sinch AB (publ), a global leader in cloud communications for mobile customer engagement, today announced it has published its Annual Report for 2020.
The report is available for download at investors.sinch.com.
For further information, please contact
Thomas Heath
Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Investor Relations
Sinch AB (publ)
Mobile: +46-722-45 50 55
E-mail: thomas.heath@sinch.com
About Sinch
Sinch brings businesses and people closer with tools enabling personal engagement. Its leading cloud communications platform lets businesses reach every mobile phone on the planet, in seconds or less, through mobile messaging, voice and video. Sinch is a trusted software provider to mobile operators, and its platform powers business-critical communications for many of the world’s largest companies. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since its foundation in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has local presence in more than 40 countries. Shares are traded at Nasdaq Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH. Visit us at sinch.com.
This information is information that Sinch AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Securities Market Act. Ths information was submitted for publication, through the contact person set out above, at 19:30 CEST on April 23, 2021.
