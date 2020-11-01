|
01.11.2020 20:00:00
Sinch AB (publ): Invitation to conference call and web presentation of Sinch Q3 2020 quarterly report
Stockholm, Sweden – Sinch AB (publ) – XSTO: SINCH
Sinch AB will publish its Q3 2020 quarterly report on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at 07:30 AM CET. You are invited to participate in a conference call at 14:00 AM CET on the same day. Oscar Werner, CEO, and Roshan Saldanha, CFO, will present the report and review the results.
Time for publication of the interim report
Tuesday November 3, 2020, at 07:30 AM CET
Time for conference call and web presentation
Tuesday November 3, 2020, at 14:00 AM CET
Dial-in numbers and access code
Please make sure you are connected to the phone conference by calling in and register a few minutes before the conference begins.
Sweden: +46 8 566 426 51
UK: +44 33 3300 0804
US: +1 631 913 1422
Access code: 345 565 62#
Web presentation and slide deck
The live webcast will be available at investors.sinch.com/webcast
The presentation and report will be available at investors.sinch.com after publication.
For further information, please contact
Thomas Heath
Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Investor Relations
Sinch AB (publ)
Mobile: +46-722-45 50 55
E-mail: thomas.heath@sinch.com
About Sinch
Sinch brings businesses and people closer with tools enabling personal engagement. Its leading cloud communications platform lets businesses reach every mobile phone on the planet, in seconds or less, through mobile messaging, voice and video. Sinch is a trusted software provider to mobile operators, and its platform powers business-critical communications for many of the world’s largest companies. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since its foundation in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has local presence in more than 30 countries. Shares are traded at Nasdaq Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH. Visit us at sinch.com.
Attachment
