|
01.05.2021 19:30:00
Sinch AB (publ): Change in number of shares and votes in Sinch AB (publ)
Stockholm, Sweden – Sinch AB (publ) – XSTO: SINCH
The total number of shares and votes in Sinch AB (publ), reg. no 556882-8908, ("Sinch”) has changed during the month of April consequent upon the issue of 11,632 new shares upon exercise of warrants within the frame of the incentive programme adopted by the extraordinary general meeting held on 5 December 2016.
Subsequent to the exercise of warrants, the total number of shares and votes in Sinch as of 30 April 2021 amounted to 65,035,134.
For further information, please contact
Thomas Heath
Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Investor Relations
Sinch AB (publ)
Mobile: +46-722-45 50 55
E-mail: thomas.heath@sinch.com
About Sinch
Sinch brings businesses and people closer with tools enabling personal engagement. Its leading cloud communications platform lets businesses reach every mobile phone on the planet, in seconds or less, through mobile messaging, voice and video. Sinch is a trusted software provider to mobile operators, and its platform powers business-critical communications for many of the world’s largest companies. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since its foundation in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has local presence in more than 40 countries. Shares are traded at Nasdaq Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH. Visit us at sinch.com.
This information is information that Sinch AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act (1991:980). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 19:30 CEST on May 1, 2021.
