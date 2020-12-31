SMI 10’704 0.2%  SPI 13’328 0.1%  Dow 30’410 0.2%  DAX 13’719 -0.3%  Euro 1.0842 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’572 -0.3%  Gold 1’895 0.9%  Bitcoin 25’305 4.6%  Dollar 0.8815 -0.3%  Öl 51.4 0.5% 
31.12.2020 00:23:13

Sinch AB (publ): Change in number of shares and votes in Sinch AB (publ)

Stockholm, Sweden – Sinch AB (publ) – XSTO: SINCH

The total number of shares and votes in Sinch AB (publ), reg. no. 556882-8908 ("Sinch”), has changed during the month of December consequent upon the directed issue of 3,187,736 new shares to certain Swedish and international institutional investors.

Subsequent to the directed share issue, the total number of shares and votes in Sinch as of December 30, 2020, was 63,173,670. Through the directed share issue, Sinch’s share capital has increased with SEK 318,773.6, and, as of December 30, 2020, amounted to SEK 6,317,367.

For further information, please contact

Thomas Heath
Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Investor Relations
Sinch AB (publ)
Mobile: +46-722-45 50 55
E-mail: thomas.heath@sinch.com

About Sinch

Sinch brings businesses and people closer with tools enabling personal engagement. Its leading cloud communications platform lets businesses reach every mobile phone on the planet, in seconds or less, through mobile messaging, voice and video. Sinch is a trusted software provider to mobile operators, and its platform powers business-critical communications for many of the world’s largest companies. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since its foundation in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has local presence in more than 30 countries. Shares are traded at Nasdaq Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH. Visit us at sinch.com.

This information is information that Sinch AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act (1991:980). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 00:19 CET on December 31, 2020.

Attachment


