Simulations Plus, Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Simulations Plus, Inc. (SLP) released earnings for its first quarter that Increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $0.68 million, or $0.03 per share. This compares with $0.21 million, or $0.01 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Simulations Plus, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.59 million or $0.13 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.20 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.6% to $18.42 million from $18.92 million last year.

Simulations Plus, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $0.68 Mln. vs. $0.21 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.03 vs. $0.01 last year. -Revenue: $18.42 Mln vs. $18.92 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.03 - $1.10 Full year revenue guidance: $79 Mln - $82 Mln