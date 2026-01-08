Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’351 0.2%  SPI 18’407 0.1%  Dow 49’266 0.6%  DAX 25’127 0.0%  Euro 0.9313 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’904 -0.3%  Gold 4’478 0.5%  Bitcoin 72’793 0.0%  Dollar 0.7988 0.0%  Öl 62.7 3.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA994529Swiss Re12688156Roche1203204Partners Group2460882UBS24476758Nestlé3886335ABB1222171Logitech2575132Sika41879292Novo Nordisk129508879Helvetia Baloise46664220
Top News
Bitcoin unter Druck: Der leise Rückzug der Langfrist-Investoren und der Blick auf 2026
Trump schiesst gegen US-Rüstungskonzerne - Folgen für die Aktien von Rheinmetall, RENK, HENSOLDT und TKMS?
Tilray-Aktie deutlich im Plus: Verluste werden kleiner - Umsatzerwartungen übertroffen
Erstmals seit 2019: Alphabet-Aktie überholt Apple bei der Marktkapitalisierung und jagt nun NVIDIA
D-Wave Quantum-Aktie schwächelt dennoch: Übernahme von Quantum Circuits setzt neuen Meilenstein
Suche...
eToro entdecken

Simulations Plus Aktie 660020 / US8292141053

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

09.01.2026 00:57:26

Simulations Plus, Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

Simulations Plus
18.08 USD -4.87%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Simulations Plus, Inc. (SLP) released earnings for its first quarter that Increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $0.68 million, or $0.03 per share. This compares with $0.21 million, or $0.01 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Simulations Plus, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.59 million or $0.13 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.20 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.6% to $18.42 million from $18.92 million last year.

Simulations Plus, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $0.68 Mln. vs. $0.21 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.03 vs. $0.01 last year. -Revenue: $18.42 Mln vs. $18.92 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.03 - $1.10 Full year revenue guidance: $79 Mln - $82 Mln