Simulation Plus Q3 Returns To Profit, Revenues Rise

(RTTNews) - On Friday, Simulation Plus, Inc. (SLP), a provider of AI-enabled drug development software, reported a profit in the third quarter of 2026 from a loss last year, mainly due to the absence of prior year's impairment charges and higher revenues.

Further, the firm, which is in deal to be acquired by affiliates of investment firm Altaris, LLC for $375 million, said it moves toward the expected closing in the fourth quarter of calendar 2026.

Net income for the period was $3.58 million, compared to the loss of $67.32 million in the same quarter last year. Earnings per share was $0.18, in comparison with the loss of $3.35 the previous year.

The prior year's results included impairment charges of $77.22 million.

Adjusted net income went down to $6.10 million, from $9.03 million in the prior year. The adjusted earnings per share dropped to $0.30, from $0.45 a year ago.

Operating expenses for the third quarter narrowed to $10.63 million, from $87.26 million in the previous year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the period rose to $7.89 million, from $7.44 million last year.

Total revenues climbed 7% to $21.89 million, from $20.36 million in the previous year.

In the pre-market activity on Nasdaq, the shares were trading 0.65 percent lower at $18.22, after closing Thursday's trading 0.38 percent up.