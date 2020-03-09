09.03.2020 22:45:00

SimplyDoc Launches Care-Driven Telehealth Solution Enhancing Patient Care

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SimplyDoc today announced the launch of a care-driven telehealth solution for any size practice. Customizable to any medical practice, mental health clinic, hospital system, or healthcare scenario, SimplyDoc is designed to be easy to use so that care providers can "simply be the doc" and their patients can have a secure HIPAA compliant conversation in just a few clicks. SimplyDoc offers a simple solution for medical health professionals to reach more patients and clients by delivering better care more efficiently.

"Telehealth is a key tool in fighting the COVID-19 outbreak," says Arin Sime, Founder of SimplyDoc. "HIPAA compliant video visits offer access to patient care, follow-up, and expertise without risking the health of the patient, provider, or clinic staff."

Features and benefits of SimplyDoc include:

  • See patients from their homes
  • Evaluate severity of symptoms without exposure
  • HIPAA compliant video visits
  • Custom branding
  • Offline messaging
  • Scheduled or instant calls
  • Collaborative forms
  • File-sharing and note-taking
  • Customized to your practice's workflow
  • SimplyGuaranteed process that offers a money back guarantee

SimplyDoc is available to implement quickly, at any time, with packages that are affordable for any size clinic. For more information on SimplyDoc, visit http://www.simplydoc.com.

About SimplyDoc: SimplyDoc's team believes that telehealth is transformative, and their goal is to work with creative medical professionals to transform healthcare and lead the way. Their heritage as a firm is in the design of highly usable consumer-focused applications. They build unique customer experiences around the SimplyDoc telehealth platform, and proudly bring that creative mindset to all of their clients.

 

SOURCE SimplyDoc

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15:17
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Nachhaltige Chancen: Diversifiziert auf die Hydrogen-Specialisten setzen
13:48
Oil: Global Ramifications of Falling Prices
13:30
Schwarzer Montag am Ölmarkt
13:00
Die Panik hat den Markt erreicht | BX Swiss TV
09:57
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
09:35
Vontobel: derimail - BRCs auf Indizes mit 55% Barriere
06.03.20
SMI-Erholung bereits wieder beendet
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:15
Schroders: Umweltthemen lassen chinesische Städte im Global Cities-Ranking abstürzen
06.03.20
Schroders: Sieben Gründe, warum London trotz Brexit erfolgreich sein wird
27.02.20
Schroders: Die versteckten Stars des europäischen Technologiesektors
mehr
Die Panik hat den Markt erreicht | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ölpreise im freien Fall - Russland setzt Kauf von Fremdwährung aus
Börsen im Korrekturmodus: So lange dauerten vergangene Abwärtsphasen
Tesla-Bär: Tesla-Aktie ist die "grösste einzelne Aktienblase auf dem gesamten Blasen-Markt"
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Schwarzer Montag: Wall Street geht tiefrot in den Feierabend -- SMI schliesst mit massivem Kursverlust -- DAX crasht -- Asiens Börsen letztlich auf Talfahrt
Das passiert beim Halving mit dem Bitcoin - und seinem Kurs
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 10: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Aktien von Saudi Aramco fallen nach Ölpreisverfall unter Ausgabepreis
Neben WeWork-Pleite: Diese Unternehmen kämpfen ebenfalls mit Schwierigkeiten
Warren Buffett empfiehlt Anlegern eine Sache zu tun, bevor sie Aktien kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Schwarzer Montag: Wall Street geht tiefrot in den Feierabend -- SMI schliesst mit massivem Kursverlust -- DAX crasht -- Asiens Börsen letztlich auf Talfahrt
Anhaltende Corona-Sorgen sowie ein Ölpreis im freien Fall belasten das Geschehen an den Märkten: Der SMI startete mit tiefroten Vorzeichen in die neue Woche und auch der deutsche Leitindex begab sich auf Talfahrt. Daneben waren auch die US-Börsen von grossem Verkaufsdruck geprägt. An den Aktienmärkten in Fernost ging es am Montag ebenfalls steil bergab.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;