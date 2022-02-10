SMI 12’313 -0.4%  SPI 15’573 -0.3%  Dow 35’242 -1.5%  DAX 15’490 0.1%  Euro 1.0577 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’197 -0.2%  Gold 1’827 -0.3%  Bitcoin 40’580 -0.9%  Dollar 0.9254 0.1%  Öl 91.5 -0.4% 
11.02.2022 00:31:00

SIMPLER MEDIA GROUP, INC. NAMES DOM NICASTRO AS MANAGING EDITOR FOR CMSWIRE

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpler Media Group (SMG), a leading B2B technology publisher and a producer of high impact research and events, has announced that Dom Nicastro is advancing to a new role as managing editor for CMSWire.

Mr. Nicastro joined SMG in 2014 as a reporter and has played a key role in shaping CMSWire's growth and its position as the leading source of information and insights into the evolution of digital customer experience.

"I've been incredibly privileged to be a part of SMG's growth," Nicastro said. "I'm also grateful for the relationships I've built with practitioners, thought leaders and vendors over the last eight years. These professionals work so hard at building their brands and crafting customer and employee experiences. I've enjoyed telling their stories, and can't wait to continue that mission in my new role."

A lifelong New Englander, Nicastro lives in the Boston area. He began his journalism career in the fifth grade at Fuller Elementary School in Gloucester, Mass., where he reported on sports for the school's newsletter. Dom eventually served as the editor of his hometown newspaper, the Gloucester Daily Times, before entering business-to-business media in 2007. Until his promotion to managing editor, he was senior reporter at SMG.

Dom will take the reins from Siobhan Fagan, who is moving full time to CMSWire'ssister publication, Reworked. Launched in 2020, Reworked covers the rise of the digital workplace, the challenges and benefits of the hybrid workplace, and the evolution of employee experience practices, platforms and standards.

"After over 10 years at CMSWire, I am relishing this opportunity to focus fully on growing Reworked's coverage of the changing world of work," Fagan said. "It's without a doubt the most exciting, challenging and dynamic time to be covering this space."

Both appointments come at a time of rapid expansion for SMG, which has seen 75% growth across its lines of business over the past year. These appointments will further accelerate SMG's ability to drive sustained, long-term growth and scale the quantity and quality of its information services and market research.  They also position the company to better serve its community of over 3 million digital customer experience and modern workplace professionals to advance their careers via top-tier knowledge and networking.

About Simpler Media Group Inc.:

Publishing

SMG is a B2B technology information and research services company serving a 3 million+ strong community of global digital business leaders. Our Mission: Advance the careers of our members via top-tier knowledge and networking.

Our flagship publication, CMSWire,is complemented by our Reworkedpublication and our Digital Experience Summit and Digital Workplace Experience conference series.

Research

Our research division produces a range of annual state of the industry reports, quarterly market segment guides and a range of focused industry insights briefs. We offer performance marketing, custom research, content development and custom event production services directly to our clients.

Events

Digital Experience Summit
The DX Summit virtual event series draws together the world's top enterprise digital customer experience professionals and provides unique visibility into the most successful teams, practices and technology stacks.

Digital Workplace Experience
The Digital Workplace experience virtual event series gathers the top enterprise workplace, learning and employee experience professionals for a unique opportunity to see inside the world's most advanced and successful workplaces.

Awards

Our awards include the "Employee Experience Leader of the Year" and "Customer Experience Leader of the Year" which recognize the important work and impact of senior employee and customer experience leaders.

Media Contact: Brad Schlachter, bschlachter@simplermedia.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/simpler-media-group-inc-names-dom-nicastro-as-managing-editor-for-cmswire-301480339.html

SOURCE Simpler Media Group

﻿

