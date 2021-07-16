Simpler Media Group, Inc. Bolsters Leadership Team With Key Executive Appointments

SAN FRANCISCO, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpler Media Group (SMG), a leading native digital publisher and a producer of high impact research and events, has announced a number of key appointments to the company's senior management team. The appointments come at a time of expansion for the company, which has seen 170% growth across its publications and events over the past 3 years. SMG's flagship brand, CMSWire, covers digital customer experience and is complemented by Reworked, which covers the r/evolution of work.

These appointments will further accelerate SMG's ability to drive sustained, long-term growth and will also allow SMG to better serve its community of more than 3 million digital customer experience and modern workplace professionals to advance their careers via top-tier knowledge and networking.

Dylan Wright

Dylan Wright, previously VP of marketing and agency services at SMG, has been promoted to chief operating officer. In his new role, Wright will manage the day-to-day operations of SMG and be responsible for the health and happiness of the team, editorial content quality, events, creative studio productions and agency services. Wright will also oversee the growth and health of the SMG community across all platforms.

"I'm looking forward to continuing to advance SMG as a leading community of digital workplace and digital experience experts," said Wright.

Wright is from the Chicago area and has over 25 years of experience as an entrepreneur, CMO, head of marketing strategy for a $5 billion financial services company and a PwC management consultant whose clients included Cadbury, Dr. Pepper, Allstate and other top brands.

Lyndsay Del Bello

Lyndsay Del Bello has joined SMG as VP of field marketing. In her new role, Del Bello will lead growth for the company's events business (conferences, virtual conferences and webinars) and champion the customer experience at SMG's events. She comes to SMG from Spectrum Reach, where she was the Field Marketing lead over the national marketing strategy.

"My role at SMG allows me to use all of my experience and expertise to become an integral part of an already amazingly strong team. This is the type of marketing and leadership that I love and the culture at Simpler Media Group is incredible," said Del Bello.

Del Bello resides in Cleveland and has over 20 years of marketing and event production experience. She specializes in event marketing, lead generation, database growth, digital marketing, start-up leadership and growth, strategic planning and execution, and analytical detail.

Brad Schlachter

Brad Schlachter joins SMG as VP of growth to lead membership growth and own the overall member experience. Schlachter was previously a fractional CMO, advisor and strategist for leading entertainment and digital organizations.

"I'm looking forward to driving continued growth and customer engagement for SMG across its digital publications, events and social channels," said Schlachter.

Schlachter is a native of New York City and currently resides in Los Angeles. He brings decades of experience working for companies such as Major League Baseball, Disney and Microsoft.

Sarah Demske

Sarah Demske has been promoted to senior director, performance marketing. She previously served as the director of marketing operations at SMG, where she focused on oversight of client-driven marketing programs, overall department excellence, database growth and customer experience. In her new role, Demske will expand on her existing responsibilities to ensure a continued upward trajectory in SMG client satisfaction and overall department output.

"Since I joined Simpler Media Group three years ago, I've been honing my skills in managing an amazing team and the overall success of our client-driven marketing programs. I'm excited to continue to innovate these skill sets in a more strategic role alongside our continued growth as an organization," said Demske.

Demske is based in Atlanta and has nearly a decade of experience specializing in marketing automation, lead lifecycle management, database health and leveraging data to support intricate marketing program management.

Michelle Egner

Michelle Egner previously served as director of event programming at SMG, overseeing event content development, speaker recruitment, advisory board leadership, event editorial and operations. In her new role as senior director of events, Egner will have overall responsibility for the strategic direction, content development and delivery of Simpler Media Group's events line of business, including live, virtual and hybrid events and webinars.

"I'm excited to create a dynamic portfolio of event offerings. I'm really looking forward to serving our readers as we navigate the complexities created by the pandemic. My goal is to help drive businesses toward stronger digital connections and continued success," said Egner.

A Chicago resident, Egner previously built the Speakers Bureau at the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and ran C-suite programming as head of events at The Executives' Club of Chicago.

About Simpler Media Group Inc.:

Publishing

SMG is a B2B technology information and research services company serving a 3 million+ strong community of global digital business leaders.

Our flagship publication, CMSWire, is complemented by our Reworked publication and our Digital Experience Summit and Digital Workplace Experience conference series. Our research division produces a range of annual state of the industry reports, quarterly market segment guides and a range of focused industry insights briefs. We offer performance marketing, custom research, content development and custom event production services directly to our clients.

Our Mission: Advance the careers of our members via top-tier knowledge and networking.

Events

Digital Experience Summit

The DX Summit virtual event series draws together the world's top enterprise digital customer experience professionals and provides unique visibility into the most successful teams, practices and technology stacks.

Digital Workplace Experience

The Digital Workplace experience virtual event series gathers the top enterprise workplace, learning and employee experience professionals for a unique opportunity to see inside the world's most advanced and successful workplaces.

