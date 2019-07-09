SimplePractice Expands Its Dietitian Reach in Partnership with NJAND

LOS ANGELES, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SimplePractice today announced a new partnership with New Jersey Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics (NJAND). This partnership will empower dietitians with access to an innovative practice management platform and help to accelerate improvements in New Jersey's health and wellness through food and nutrition.

Beyond its platform, SimplePractice will provide digital tools and resources to improve the quality of client care as well as the health of dietitians' businesses.

"One of our guiding principles is to collaborate with mission-aligned partners to solve New Jersey's food and nutrition challenges now and in the future, and we've found an ideal partner in SimplePractice," says NJAND's Spokesperson, Mandy Enright, MS, RDN, RYT.

"We built SimplePractice to empower health and wellness professionals in the transformative work they do," says Howard Spector, Co-Founder & CEO at SimplePractice. "The world needs better access to dietitians. Relieving them of some of their administrative burden returns time to their day so that they can, in turn, help clients. This partnership with NJAND helps to accomplish that."

NJAND represents over 2300 members serving New Jersey through the promotion of optimal nutrition, health, and wellbeing.

About SimplePractice: Trusted by over 40,000 customers, SimplePractice creates software and services for health and wellness professionals. Its EHR empowers practices to run their businesses more efficiently, streamlining administrative tasks, enabling regulatory compliance, and improving documentation. As the most innovative practice management software available, SimplePractice offers features like paperless intakes, automated billing, free unlimited clients, and more. SimplePractice is a HIPAA compliant, fully integrated platform that consistently ranks as the " #1 Most Popular Mental Health Software" on Capterra, and has collected over $2.8 billion in revenue for its customers. Visit https://simplepractice.com for more information.

About NJAND:

The New Jersey Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics (NJAND) is an affiliate of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, the world's largest organization of food and nutrition professionals. The mission is to accelerate improvements in NJ's health and wellness through food and nutrition. NJAND members serve New Jersey through the promotion of optimal nutrition, health and wellbeing. For more information visit http://www.eatrightnj.org/.

For more, contact:

Nicholas Brandt

Senior Copywriter, SimplePractice

nick@simplepractice.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/simplepractice-expands-its-dietitian-reach-in-partnership-with-njand-300882048.html

SOURCE SimplePractice