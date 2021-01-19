SMI 10’877 -0.1%  SPI 13’495 -0.3%  Dow 30’954 0.5%  DAX 13’815 -0.2%  Euro 1.0777 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’595 -0.2%  Gold 1’839 0.1%  Bitcoin 32’352 -0.9%  Dollar 0.8886 -0.3%  Öl 55.9 2.0% 
19.01.2021 20:34:00

SimpleNexus Names Richard Jackman Vice President of Marketing

LEHI, Utah, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SimpleNexus (https://simplenexus.com/), developer of the leading homeownership platform for loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents and settlement agents, today announced it has hired Richard Jackman to its executive team as vice president of marketing. In this role, Jackman will lead the company's strategic marketing plan and expand SimpleNexus' share of voice in the mortgage market.

Jackman brings over two-decades of marketing leadership experience to SimpleNexus, having directed marketing campaigns yielding thousands of sales leads and millions of dollars in revenue. Immediately before joining SimpleNexus, Jackman served as vice president of marketing at Simplifile, the nation's largest e-recording network, which was acquired by Intercontinental Exchange in 2019. During his twelve-year tenure holding the senior-most marketing position at Simplifile, Jackman helped the company grow annual revenue from $5 million to $60 million.

"Richard is a keen digital mortgage marketing executive with the demonstrated ability to help innovative firms rapidly expand their market footprint and scale to their full potential," said SimpleNexus President Cathleen Schreiner Gates. "Richard's experience leading high-performing marketing divisions will play a key role in helping SimpleNexus expand the customer journey and deliver superior value to our clients."

"SimpleNexus has a clear vision for improving the mortgage industry through a connected platform that ultimately streamlines the entire homeownership process for all parties involved," said Jackman. "Simply put, SimpleNexus is a trailblazer in the mortgage technology sphere delivering exceptional value. I'm excited to join a team that shares my core values and mirrors my dedication to making the homeowner journey more efficient, transparent and enjoyable."

To view open positions at SimpleNexus, visit https://simplenexus.com/sn/careers/. Contact hr@simplenexus.com to submit a resume.

About SimpleNexus, LLC:

SimpleNexus is a homeownership platform transforming the mortgage experience and connecting borrowers, loan officers, real estate agents and settlement service providers throughout the homebuying process. The platforms' native mobile toolset enables lenders to originate, process and close home loans from anywhere with increased efficiency and convenience. Loan officers can manage their loan pipelines, order credit, run pricing, send pre-approvals, sign disclosures and execute eClosings - all on the go. SimpleNexus provides borrowers with a single sign-on experience from home search to the application, document upload, eClose and beyond for a more streamlined homeownership journey.

Twitter: @SimpleNexus #digitalmortgage #mortgageindustry #mortgagelending #peoplemovers

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/21-0119s2p-Richard-Jackman-300dpi.jpg  

This release was issued through Send2Press®, a unit of Neotrope®. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.Send2Press.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/simplenexus-names-richard-jackman-vice-president-of-marketing-301211158.html

SOURCE SimpleNexus

