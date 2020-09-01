Simple2Trade signs partnership agreement with Jetstream Partners for Market Expansion in Hong Kong, Greater China, and South East Asia regions

SINGAPORE, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Simple2Trade (S2T), a Singapore based FinTech provider, and Jetstream Partners Limited (JPL), a Hong Kong based boutique consultancy specialising in range of sales, marketing and corporate finance services for the Forex Brokerage industry, have today announced the signing of a partnership agreement related to market expansion of Simple2Trade products and services in Hong Kong, Greater China and South East Asia regions. The partnership seeks to draw upon JPL's global profile, specialist domain expertise and senior level industry contacts throughout the FX and remittances industry in SE Asia and globally.

"We're really excited to be working with one of the FX industry's most accomplished executives," notes Aeby Samuel, CEO of Simple2Trade. "Jim and the JPL team have been at the forefront of a number of industry defining transactions over many years and we're delighted with the opportunity to now harness this standing toward further expansion and diversification of our client base in our key regional markets."

Managing Director of JPL, Jim Nuzum continues, "With a prolonged COVID related backdrop globally, demand for digital innovation within the financial services sector has never been more brisk. This is especially evident within the client acquisition and onboarding disciplines where rules of engagement have necessarily adapted to the new normal of limited business travel and face to face meetings. Simple2Trade's SaaS based Digital Front Office platform will come to be known as a game changer; it provides the perfect solution to the digital-first requirements that are now front and centre for the FX, remittance, and wealth management sectors."

About Simple2Trade

Simple2Trade is a specialist, Singapore based FinTech providing robust, production ready digital products for the multi-asset brokerage, remittance, and wealth management sectors globally.

Its flagship Digital Front Office is an enterprise level client engagement platform that streamlines, simplifies, and centrally unifies management of all client interaction and operations, ensuring a modern, intuitive, and faster user experience whilst guaranteeing security, transparency and compliance.

For more information: www.simple2trade.com or follow us on Twitter @fintech_S2T

About Jetstream Partners Limited

Jetstream Partners Limited (JPL) is a Sydney/Hong Kong based boutique consultancy, specialising in range of sales, market entry and corporate finance services specifically for the FX and remittance industry globally.

Over a 30-year career, JPL's founder has run sales, trading, eCommerce teams and consultancy engagements for the world's most prestigious investment banks, brokerages, management consultancies, law, and private equity firms in all financial centres worldwide. Its expertise extends from sales and marketing, expert witness, FX subject matter expert, investment-ready, corporate development services generally through to tapping equity and debt capital markets, M&A and divestitures as well as running MBO/MBI processes.

For more information: www.Jetstream-Partners.com or you may reach out to us at Jim@Jetstream-Partners.com

