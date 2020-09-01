01.09.2020 04:30:00

Simple2Trade powers the adoption of digital client onboarding for Orient Futures Singapore with its industry leading Digital Front-Office Platform

SINGAPORE, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Simple2Trade is pleased to announce the deployment of its Digital Front-Office Platform for the purpose of digital client onboarding, by Orient Futures Singapore, a Singapore-based Financial Institution licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

Aeby Samuel, CEO of Simple2Trade, said, "We are very pleased that Orient Futures Singapore chose Simple2Trade as a trusted partner in their digital transformation journey. Our Digital Front-Office Platform has become the digital hub of Orient's client engagement process, delivering superior and consistent client experience across their entire client life cycle management."

Marcus Goi, CEO of Orient Futures International, said, "This is an important milestone for Orient Futures Singapore in providing our clients with a seamless, accurate and automated digital user experience for client onboarding and client services. As part of our vision to be the 'Broker of the Future', we are continually endeavoring to streamline operational processes and accentuate value-added and personalized client experience." Low Teck Ngee, COO of Orient Futures Singapore, who is spearheading this initiative, said, "My team and I are delighted by the quality and speed of the Simple2Trade team. Thanks to their commitment and support, Orient Futures Singapore now has a unique and highly automated digital onboarding platform for both our individuals and corporate/institutional clients globally, and an insightful Customer Relationship Management system. These solutions would enable us to deliver customer service efficiently with a holistic and frictionless approach, which are paramount edges in refining client experience."

Simple2Trade is a Singapore based global FinTech firm that provides enterprise digital products for Capital markets players like Multi-asset Brokerage firms, Global Remittance providers and Wealth managers. Its Digital Front Office is an enterprise customer engagement platform that simplifies and unifies the management of all client interactions and operations, ensuring a modern, intuitive, and faster user experience whilst guaranteeing the security, transparency and compliance.

For more information about Simple2Trade, visit www.simple2trade.com or follow us on Twitter @fintech_S2T

Orient Futures International (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. is the wholly owned international subsidiary of Shanghai Orient Futures Co., Ltd. Shanghai Orient Futures Co., Ltd. is owned by Orient Securities Co., Ltd which is dual listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) and Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKSE). Collectively the Group offers a one-stop global brokerage solution to clients seeking international access to global markets and the Chinese markets. Orient Futures Singapore carries a suite of capital market products that includes Exchange-Traded Derivatives, OTC Derivatives, and Leveraged Foreign Exchange. Backed by the Group, Orient Futures Singapore is well equipped to offer professional one-stop services to international clients seeking to participate in the growing Chinese markets as well as global capital market products.

For more information about Orient Futures Singapore, visit www.orientfutures.com.sg.

SOURCE Simple2Trade

