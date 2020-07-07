Simple names Carrie Roso new Director of Marketing

PORTLAND, Ore., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Simple today announced the addition of Carrie Roso to the company's corporate leadership team. Roso will serve as Director of Marketing for the fintech.

In her role, Roso will lead all of Marketing, including Simple brand, organic and paid customer acquisitions, lifecycle marketing, and public relations. She brings years of experience brand-building and innovating within financial services.

Roso has concentrated her career on a customer-centric approach to money, in clear alignment with Simple's direction. "Since its beginning, I've watched Simple develop a different approach to banking -- and to money in general -- that's truly customer-focused," said Roso. "That's in lock-step with my own philosophy."

"Carrie shares our passion for talking about and managing money at a human level," said Simple CEO David Hijirida. "I expect to see that passion come through in our future messaging, as we take the conversation beyond banking, to the emotional core of personal finance."

Roso is also enthusiastic about Simple's continuing efforts to test and deliver opportunities for consumers to be more intentional with their money. "Simple's size allows it to be nimble and remain very close to the customer," said Roso. "That ability to evaluate what resonates with customers, try new ideas and do it quickly really appeals to me."

About Simple

Simple combines innovative technology, intuitive user experience, and expertise in behavioral economics to help its customers easily bank, budget and save. Simple customers receive a Simple Visa® Debit card that's tied to an FDIC-insured account with no surprise fees, and powerful budgeting and savings tools. Simple's banking services are accessible via web, iOS, and Android apps. For more information, please go to www.simple.com .

