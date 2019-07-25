+++ Kryptowährung kaufen - Diese Möglichkeiten gibt es! +++ -w-
25.07.2019 09:00:00

Simple Interact Launches Informed Consent Form Functionality

DALLAS, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Simple Interact launches new capability which allows medical facilities to ask patients to sign informed consent forms digitally.

Medical facilities often rely on manual and paper-based processes to obtain informed surgical consent from patients. This leads to missing paperwork and introduces significant financial and compliance risks from delayed payments, liability in malpractice cases, and unmet compliance metrics.

The Informed Consent Form functionality extends Simple Interact's HIPAA Compliant Forms solution and reduces the above risks. On a mobile device such as a tablet, staff selects the patient as well as the forms the patient needs to fill and sign. Once the patient submits the forms, Simple Interact automatically uploads the forms to the EMR.

"We are excited to have made our informed consent form process streamlined and paperless!" said Sandra Boole, Practice Manager at Northwest Florida Ear, Nose & Throat. "Prior to using this feature in Simple Interact, we were using a paper based informed consent process. It was laborious and prone to errors, since some handwriting is so hard to read. Staff had to complete multiple steps: printing the appropriate consent forms, asking patients to fill and sign the correct ones, entering patient information into our EMR, and scanning the papers into the patient chart. Now, not only is it a breeze to capture informed consent, it also reduces our financial and compliance risks while reducing wastage of employee time, paper and ink."

Simple Interact reports the following benefits of their HIPAA Compliant Forms solution:

  • Support any number of form packets including informed consents, patient registration, follow up forms, and clinical assessments.
  • Multiple packets can be completed before, during, and after encounter based on a medical facility's needs.
  • Ability for staff to select forms appropriate for a patient.
  • Simple forms for patients to enter data and e-signatures.
  • Automatic upload to EMR which reduces financial and compliance risks.

"Several competitors don't have this critical capability." said Ravi Kalidindi, CEO at Simple Interact. "We learned from medical facilities that used competing patient intake solutions that their vendors were either unwilling or unable to support post-registration forms such as informed consents. We did our field research and immediately saw that this was a problem worth solving. Our clients appreciate that we keep enhancing what is already the most comprehensive HIPAA Compliant Forms service available on the market."

About Simple Interact
Simple Interact is a cloud-based front office automation solution which helps healthcare providers acquire and retain more patients, while also automating repetitive tasks to efficiently service a high patient load. We address front office concerns such as: Online Reputation, HIPAA Compliant Patient Intake Forms, Effective Marketing of ancillary services, and Patient Engagement including Automated Reminders. Our motto: More Patients. Less Paperwork.
https://www.simpleinteract.com/

About Northwest Florida Ear, Nose and Throat
Northwest Florida Ear, Nose and Throat serves patients from Panama City, Destin, Fort Walton Beach, Shalimar, Niceville, Defuniak, Crestview, Navarre, Gulfbreeze, Pensacola, Jay, Holt, Cantonment, FL and even Brewton, AL. Our philosophy is to provide access to the most up-to-date and effective care available. We offer special focus on Sinus and Allergy Disorders, Sleep Apnea, Audiology, Vertigo and Balance Therapy. We believe in comprehensive medical management including testing for and treating allergies. With this approach, the majority of patients will not require sinus surgery. We also have a 2,000 Square Foot, Fyzical Therapy and Balance Center for our patient's vertigo and fall prevention needs.
http://www.nwfent.com

 

SOURCE Simple Interact

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

24.07.19
Nicht nur im Kühlschrank, sondern auch im Depot ein Hit!
24.07.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.90% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (57.5%) auf Spotify Technology SA, Netflix, Walt Disney Co
24.07.19
Vontobel: Nestlé, Novartis, Roche mal anders
24.07.19
SMI auf Richtungssuche
24.07.19
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – Starke Leistung der Käufer / Sonova – Neues Allzeithoch im Blick
23.07.19
Zahlenflut und Pluszeichen am Schweizer Aktienmarkt I BX Swiss I Aktien
22.07.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

18.07.19
Schroders: Warum Anleger Unternehmensanleihen unterschätzen könnten
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Zahlenflut und Pluszeichen am Schweizer Aktienmarkt I BX Swiss I Aktien

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Dieser Haken verhindert noch die vollständige Cannabis-Legalisierung in den USA
Britisches Pfund gibt Gewinne wieder ab - Euro weiter unter 1,10 Franken
Clariant-Aktie bricht ein: CEO Ernesto Occhiello tritt zurück - Hariolf Kottmann übernimmt
Deshalb gibt der Eurokurs zum US-Dollar nach - EUR/CHF weiter unter 1,10
Lonza-Aktie mit zwischenzeitlichem Allzeithoch: Wachstum im ersten Halbjahr dank Pharma-Biotech-Geschäft
Darum kann sich der Eurokurs stabilisieren - EUR/CHF weiter unter 1,10
Umbau reisst Deutsche Bank noch tiefer in die Verlustzone als gedacht - Aktie sackt ab
Tesla macht mehr Verlust als erwartet - Tesla-Aktie fällt nachbörslich
Das sagen Analysten zu den schlechten Netflix-Quartalsergebnissen
Wall Street schliesst uneinheitlich -- SMI schliesst schwächer -- DAX verabschiedet sich etwas fester aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX fester erwartet -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün -- Wall Street schliesst uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Leitindex DAX dürften mit Gewinnen eröffnen. Die asiatischen Börsen weisen am Donnerstag überwiegend grüne Vorzeichen aus. An den US-Börsen ging es am Mittwoch in unterschiedliche Richtungen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB