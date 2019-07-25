Simple Interact Launches Informed Consent Form Functionality

DALLAS, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Simple Interact launches new capability which allows medical facilities to ask patients to sign informed consent forms digitally.

Medical facilities often rely on manual and paper-based processes to obtain informed surgical consent from patients. This leads to missing paperwork and introduces significant financial and compliance risks from delayed payments, liability in malpractice cases, and unmet compliance metrics.

The Informed Consent Form functionality extends Simple Interact's HIPAA Compliant Forms solution and reduces the above risks. On a mobile device such as a tablet, staff selects the patient as well as the forms the patient needs to fill and sign. Once the patient submits the forms, Simple Interact automatically uploads the forms to the EMR.

"We are excited to have made our informed consent form process streamlined and paperless!" said Sandra Boole, Practice Manager at Northwest Florida Ear, Nose & Throat. "Prior to using this feature in Simple Interact, we were using a paper based informed consent process. It was laborious and prone to errors, since some handwriting is so hard to read. Staff had to complete multiple steps: printing the appropriate consent forms, asking patients to fill and sign the correct ones, entering patient information into our EMR, and scanning the papers into the patient chart. Now, not only is it a breeze to capture informed consent, it also reduces our financial and compliance risks while reducing wastage of employee time, paper and ink."

Simple Interact reports the following benefits of their HIPAA Compliant Forms solution:



Support any number of form packets including informed consents, patient registration, follow up forms, and clinical assessments.

Multiple packets can be completed before, during, and after encounter based on a medical facility's needs.

Ability for staff to select forms appropriate for a patient.

Simple forms for patients to enter data and e-signatures.

Automatic upload to EMR which reduces financial and compliance risks.

"Several competitors don't have this critical capability." said Ravi Kalidindi, CEO at Simple Interact. "We learned from medical facilities that used competing patient intake solutions that their vendors were either unwilling or unable to support post-registration forms such as informed consents. We did our field research and immediately saw that this was a problem worth solving. Our clients appreciate that we keep enhancing what is already the most comprehensive HIPAA Compliant Forms service available on the market."

About Simple Interact

Simple Interact is a cloud-based front office automation solution which helps healthcare providers acquire and retain more patients, while also automating repetitive tasks to efficiently service a high patient load. We address front office concerns such as: Online Reputation, HIPAA Compliant Patient Intake Forms, Effective Marketing of ancillary services, and Patient Engagement including Automated Reminders. Our motto: More Patients. Less Paperwork.

https://www.simpleinteract.com/

About Northwest Florida Ear, Nose and Throat

Northwest Florida Ear, Nose and Throat serves patients from Panama City, Destin, Fort Walton Beach, Shalimar, Niceville, Defuniak, Crestview, Navarre, Gulfbreeze, Pensacola, Jay, Holt, Cantonment, FL and even Brewton, AL. Our philosophy is to provide access to the most up-to-date and effective care available. We offer special focus on Sinus and Allergy Disorders, Sleep Apnea, Audiology, Vertigo and Balance Therapy. We believe in comprehensive medical management including testing for and treating allergies. With this approach, the majority of patients will not require sinus surgery. We also have a 2,000 Square Foot, Fyzical Therapy and Balance Center for our patient's vertigo and fall prevention needs.

http://www.nwfent.com

SOURCE Simple Interact