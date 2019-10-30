|
30.10.2019 11:58:00
Simon Property Group Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon, a global leader in premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, today reported results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.
Results for the Quarter
- Net income attributable to common stockholders was $544.3 million, or $1.77 per diluted share, as compared to $556.3 million, or $1.80 per diluted share in 2018.
- Funds from Operations ("FFO") was $1.081 billion, or $3.05 per diluted share, as compared to $1.086 billion, or $3.05 per diluted share, in the prior year period. Adjusting the prior year for the impact of expensing internal leasing costs under ASC 842, or approximately $0.03 per diluted share, FFO per diluted share increased 1.0%.
Results for the Nine Months
- Net income attributable to common stockholders was $1.588 billion, or $5.15 per diluted share, as compared to $1.724 billion, or $5.57 per diluted share in 2018. The prior year period included net gains of $180.5 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, primarily related to disposition activity.
- Funds from Operations ("FFO") was $3.227 billion, or $9.09 per diluted share, as compared to $3.173 billion, or $8.90 per diluted share, in the prior year period, an increase of 2.1% per diluted share. Adjusting the prior year for a non-cash investment gain, higher income related to distributions from an international investment and the $34.1 million impact of expensing internal leasing costs under ASC 842, or approximately $0.26 per diluted share combined, FFO per diluted share increased 5.2%.
"I am pleased with our quarterly results including our continued cash flow growth and solid operating metrics," said David Simon, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President. "We strengthened our balance sheet with a historic notes offering and completed several international expansions."
U.S. Malls and Premium Outlets Operating Statistics
- Reported retailer sales per square foot was $680, an increase of 4.5%, for the trailing 12-months ended September 30, 2019.
- Occupancy was 94.7% at September 30, 2019.
- Base minimum rent per square foot was $54.55 at September 30, 2019.
- Leasing spread per square foot for the trailing 12-months ended September 30, 2019 was $12.10, an increase of 22.2%.
Portfolio Net Operating Income ("NOI") and Comparable Property NOI
Comparable property NOI growth for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was 1.7% and was 1.6% for the three months ended September 30, 2019. Total portfolio NOI growth for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was 1.5% and was 1.3% for the three months ended September 30, 2019. Total portfolio NOI includes NOI from comparable properties, new developments, redevelopments, expansions, acquisitions, international properties and our share of NOI from investments.
Dividends
Today, Simon's Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $2.10 per share. This is a 5.0% increase year-over-year. The dividend will be payable on November 29, 2019 to shareholders of record on November 15, 2019.
Simon's Board of Directors also declared the quarterly dividend on its 8 3/8% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: SPGPrJ) of $1.046875 per share, payable on December 31, 2019 to shareholders of record on December 17, 2019.
Development Activity
During the quarter, construction started on a 338,000 square foot upscale outlet located in Jenks (Tulsa), Oklahoma, projected to open in spring 2021. Simon owns 100% of this project.
Construction continues on four new international development projects with three scheduled to open in 2020, including Malaga Designer Outlet (Malaga, Spain), Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok (Bangkok, Thailand) and West Midlands Designer Outlet (Cannock, England) and Normandy Designer Outlet (Vernon (Normandy), France) scheduled to open in 2021.
Construction also continues on other significant redevelopment, expansion and densification projects including Southdale Center (Edina (Minneapolis), MN), The Shops at Riverside (Hackensack, NJ), Burlington Mall (Burlington (Boston), MA), Phipps Plaza (Atlanta, GA), Gotemba Premium Outlets (Gotemba, Japan) and Rinku Premium Outlets (Izumisano (Osaka), Japan).
At quarter-end, redevelopment and expansion projects, including the redevelopment of former department store spaces, were underway at more than 30 properties in the U.S., Asia and Europe. Simon's share of the costs of all new development and redevelopment projects under construction at quarter-end was approximately $1.8 billion.
Balance Sheet Activity
During the quarter, the Company completed a three tranche senior notes offering totaling $3.5 billion with a weighted average coupon rate of 2.61% and weighted average term of 15.9 years.
Subsequent to the end of the quarter, the Company retired all, or a portion of, four series of senior notes totaling approximately $2.6 billion (USD equivalent) with a combined weighted average coupon rate of 3.76%. The new notes offering had a weighted average coupon rate approximately 115 basis points lower than the notes that were retired.
After repayment of the senior notes, Simon had more than $7.0 billion of liquidity consisting of cash on hand, including its share of joint venture cash, and available capacity under its revolving credit facilities.
Common Stock Repurchase Program
During the quarter ended September 30, 2019, the Company repurchased 1,154,117 shares of its common stock.
2019 Guidance
The Company currently estimates net income to be within a range of $6.76 to $6.81 per diluted share for the year ending December 31, 2019, after giving effect to the $0.33 per diluted share loss on the extinguishment of debt that will be recorded in the fourth quarter. The Company also estimates Comparable FFO to be within a range of $12.33 to $12.38 per diluted share, which reflects an increase of $0.03 to the bottom end of the range provided on July 31, 2019. The Company currently estimates FFO to be within a range of $12.00 to $12.05 per diluted share.
The following table provides the reconciliation for the expected range of estimated net income attributable to common stockholders per diluted share to estimated FFO per diluted share:
For the year ending December 31, 2019
Low
High
End
End
Estimated net income attributable to common stockholders
per diluted share
$6.76
$6.81
Add: Loss on the extinguishment of debt
0.33
0.33
Comparable estimated net income attributable to common
stockholders per diluted share
7.09
7.14
Depreciation and amortization including Simon's share
of unconsolidated entities
5.27
5.27
Unrealized losses in fair value of equity instruments
0.01
0.01
Gain on sale or disposal of, or recovery on, assets and
interests in unconsolidated entities and impairment, net
(0.04)
(0.04)
Estimated comparable FFO per diluted share
12.33
12.38
Less: Loss on the extinguishment of debt
(0.33)
(0.33)
Estimated FFO per diluted share
$12.00
$12.05
Conference Call
Simon will hold a conference call to discuss the quarterly financial results today at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, Wednesday, October 30, 2019. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible in listen-only mode at investors.simon.com. An audio replay of the conference call will be available until November 6, 2019. To access the audio replay, dial 1-855-859-2056 (international 404-537-3406) passcode 4145577.
Supplemental Materials and Website
Supplemental information on our third quarter 2019 performance is available at investors.simon.com. This information has also been furnished to the SEC in a current report on Form 8-K.
We routinely post important information online on our investor relations website, investors.simon.com. We use this website, press releases, SEC filings, quarterly conference calls, presentations and webcasts to disclose material, non-public information in accordance with Regulation FD. We encourage members of the investment community to monitor these distribution channels for material disclosures. Any information accessed through our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes FFO, FFO per share, Comparable FFO per share, comparable earnings per share, portfolio net operating income growth and comparable property net operating income growth, which are financial performance measures not defined by generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in this press release and in Simon's supplemental information for the quarter. FFO and comparable property net operating income growth are financial performance measures widely used in the REIT industry. Our definitions of these non-GAAP measures may not be the same as similar measures reported by other REITs.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements made in this press release may be deemed "forward‑looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in any forward‑looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained, and it is possible that the Company's actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward‑looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such factors include, but are not limited to: changes in economic and market conditions that may adversely affect the general retail environment; the potential loss of anchor stores or major tenants; the inability to collect rent due to the bankruptcy or insolvency of tenants or otherwise; decreases in market rental rates; the intensely competitive market environment in the retail industry; the inability to lease newly developed properties and renew leases and relet space at existing properties on favorable terms; risks related to international activities, including, without limitation, the impact, if any, of the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union; changes to applicable laws or regulations or the interpretation thereof; risks associated with the acquisition, development, redevelopment, expansion, leasing and management of properties; general risks related to real estate investments, including the illiquidity of real estate investments; the impact of our substantial indebtedness on our future operations; any disruption in the financial markets that may adversely affect our ability to access capital for growth and satisfy our ongoing debt service requirements; any change in our credit rating; changes in market rates of interest and foreign exchange rates for foreign currencies; changes in the value of our investments in foreign entities; our ability to hedge interest rate and currency risk; our continued ability to maintain our status as a REIT; changes in tax laws or regulations that result in adverse tax consequences; risks relating to our joint venture properties; environmental liabilities; changes in insurance costs, the availability of comprehensive insurance coverage; security breaches that could compromise our information technology or infrastructure; natural disasters; the potential for terrorist activities; the loss of key management personnel and the transition of LIBOR to an alternative reference rate. The Company discusses these and other risks and uncertainties under the heading "Risk Factors" in its annual and quarterly periodic reports filed with the SEC. The Company may update that discussion in subsequent other periodic reports, but except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.
About Simon
Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales. For more information, visit simon.com.
Simon Property Group, Inc.
For the Three Months
For the Nine Months
Ended September 30,
Ended September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
REVENUE:
Lease income
$ 1,308,908
$ 1,284,674
$ 3,887,532
$ 3,811,265
Management fees and other revenues
27,976
28,784
83,768
85,506
Other income
79,670
90,563
295,274
286,491
Total revenue
1,416,554
1,404,021
4,266,574
4,183,262
EXPENSES:
Property operating
121,735
119,021
339,404
335,420
Depreciation and amortization
334,944
316,175
1,016,193
953,309
Real estate taxes
118,031
119,315
349,404
344,950
Repairs and maintenance
23,979
23,632
73,752
73,507
Advertising and promotion
36,583
36,688
109,128
107,979
Home and regional office costs
45,865
32,714
144,892
106,093
General and administrative
8,032
12,172
27,528
35,713
Other
22,083
21,461
75,318
70,505
Total operating expenses
711,252
681,178
2,135,619
2,027,476
OPERATING INCOME BEFORE OTHER ITEMS
705,302
722,843
2,130,955
2,155,786
Interest expense
(202,382)
(199,469)
(599,541)
(611,585)
Income and other taxes
(6,197)
(10,118)
(23,309)
(26,475)
Income from unconsolidated entities
119,706
134,408
316,691
325,263
Unrealized gains (losses) in fair value of equity instruments
2,154
(5,452)
(4,846)
1,212
Gain on sale or disposal of, or recovery on,
assets and interests in unconsolidated entities and impairment, net
10,141
-
12,822
144,949
CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME
628,724
642,212
1,832,772
1,989,150
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
83,636
85,111
242,216
262,722
Preferred dividends
834
834
2,503
2,503
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
$ 544,254
$ 556,267
$ 1,588,053
$ 1,723,925
BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:
Net income attributable to common stockholders
$ 1.77
$ 1.80
$ 5.15
$ 5.57
Simon Property Group, Inc.
September 30,
December 31,
2019
2018
ASSETS:
Investment properties, at cost
$ 37,590,061
$ 37,092,670
Less - accumulated depreciation
13,707,832
12,884,539
23,882,229
24,208,131
Cash and cash equivalents
3,647,230
514,335
Tenant receivables and accrued revenue, net
775,617
763,815
Investment in unconsolidated entities, at equity
2,121,558
2,220,414
Investment in Klépierre, at equity
1,614,109
1,769,488
Deferred costs and other assets
1,803,483
1,210,040
Total assets
$ 33,844,226
$ 30,686,223
LIABILITIES:
Mortgages and unsecured indebtedness
$ 26,643,879
$ 23,305,535
Accounts payable, accrued expenses, intangibles, and deferred revenues
1,324,110
1,316,861
Cash distributions and losses in unconsolidated entities, at equity
1,568,150
1,536,111
Other liabilities
1,001,048
500,597
Total liabilities
30,537,187
26,659,104
Commitments and contingencies
Limited partners' preferred interest in the Operating Partnership and noncontrolling
redeemable interests in properties
226,887
230,163
EQUITY:
Stockholders' Equity
Capital stock (850,000,000 total shares authorized, $ 0.0001 par value, 238,000,000
shares of excess common stock, 100,000,000 authorized shares of preferred stock)
Series J 8 3/8% cumulative redeemable preferred stock, 1,000,000 shares authorized,
796,948 issued and outstanding with a liquidation value of $39,847
42,502
42,748
Common stock, $ 0.0001 par value, 511,990,000 shares authorized, 320,435,256 and
320,411,571 issued and outstanding, respectively
32
32
Class B common stock, $ 0.0001 par value, 10,000 shares authorized, 8,000
issued and outstanding
-
-
Capital in excess of par value
9,748,255
9,700,418
Accumulated deficit
(5,223,093)
(4,893,069)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(121,596)
(126,017)
Common stock held in treasury, at cost, 13,574,296 and 11,402,103 shares, respectively
(1,773,571)
(1,427,431)
Total stockholders' equity
2,672,529
3,296,681
Noncontrolling interests
407,623
500,275
Total equity
3,080,152
3,796,956
Total liabilities and equity
$ 33,844,226
$ 30,686,223
Simon Property Group, Inc.
Unaudited Joint Venture Combined Statements of Operations
(Dollars in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
2019
2018
2019
2018
REVENUE:
Lease income
$ 766,740
$ 756,955
$ 2,285,848
$ 2,259,451
Other income
79,025
73,259
234,337
232,747
Total revenue
845,765
830,214
2,520,185
2,492,198
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Property operating
149,759
151,873
434,742
437,718
Depreciation and amortization
171,407
161,964
512,070
488,098
Real estate taxes
64,172
60,654
200,698
197,497
Repairs and maintenance
20,729
20,035
61,938
63,968
Advertising and promotion
19,831
20,318
63,852
65,425
Other
45,747
43,916
142,806
143,533
Total operating expenses
471,645
458,760
1,416,106
1,396,239
OPERATING INCOME BEFORE OTHER ITEMS
374,120
371,454
1,104,079
1,095,959
Interest expense
(159,971)
(163,855)
(473,914)
(505,540)
Gain on sale or disposal of, or recovery on, assets and interests in unconsolidated entities, net
-
-
21,587
25,792
NET INCOME
$ 214,149
$ 207,599
$ 651,752
$ 616,211
Third-Party Investors' Share of Net Income
$ 108,792
$ 101,750
$ 332,078
$ 304,174
Our Share of Net Income
105,357
105,849
319,674
312,037
Amortization of Excess Investment (A)
(20,846)
(21,526)
(62,413)
(64,447)
Our Share of Gain on Sale or Disposal of Assets and Interests in
Other Income in the Consolidated Financial Statements
-
-
(9,156)
-
Our Share of Gain on Sale or Disposal of, or Recovery on, Assets and Interests in
Unconsolidated Entities, net
-
-
-
(9,672)
Income from Unconsolidated Entities (B)
$ 84,511
$ 84,323
$ 248,105
$ 237,918
Note: The above financial presentation does not include any information related to our investments in Klépierre S.A.
("Klépierre") and HBS Global Properties ("HBS"). For additional information, see footnote B.
Simon Property Group, Inc.
Unaudited Joint Venture Combined Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands)
September 30,
December 31,
2019
2018
Assets:
Investment properties, at cost
$ 19,259,601
$ 18,807,449
Less - accumulated depreciation
7,263,363
6,834,633
11,996,238
11,972,816
Cash and cash equivalents
880,648
1,076,398
Tenant receivables and accrued revenue, net
475,710
445,148
Deferred costs and other assets
581,435
390,818
Total assets
$ 13,934,031
$ 13,885,180
Liabilities and Partners' Deficit:
Mortgages
$ 15,217,266
$ 15,235,415
Accounts payable, accrued expenses, intangibles, and deferred revenue
942,250
976,311
Other liabilities
521,518
344,205
Total liabilities
16,681,034
16,555,931
Preferred units
67,450
67,450
Partners' deficit
(2,814,453)
(2,738,201)
Total liabilities and partners' deficit
$ 13,934,031
$ 13,885,180
Our Share of:
Partners' deficit
$ (1,227,239)
$ (1,168,216)
Add: Excess Investment (A)
1,540,770
1,594,198
Our net Investment in unconsolidated entities, at equity
$ 313,531
$ 425,982
Note: The above financial presentation does not include any information related to our investments in Klépierre and
HBS Global Properties. For additional information, see footnote B.
Simon Property Group, Inc.
Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (C)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
Reconciliation of Consolidated Net Income to FFO
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Consolidated Net Income (D)
$ 628,724
$ 642,212
$ 1,832,772
$ 1,989,150
Adjustments to Arrive at FFO:
Depreciation and amortization from consolidated
properties
332,456
313,245
1,008,439
944,615
Our share of depreciation and amortization from
unconsolidated entities, including Klépierre and HBS
138,116
131,573
412,018
403,777
Gain on sale or disposal of, or recovery on,
assets and interests in unconsolidated entities and impairment, net
(10,141)
-
(12,822)
(144,949)
Unrealized (gains) losses in fair value of equity instruments
(2,154)
5,452
4,846
(1,212)
Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest holders in
properties
(337)
(497)
181
(684)
Noncontrolling interests portion of depreciation and amortization
(4,790)
(4,380)
(14,608)
(13,564)
Preferred distributions and dividends
(1,313)
(1,313)
(3,939)
(3,939)
FFO of the Operating Partnership
$ 1,080,561
$ 1,086,292
$ 3,226,887
$ 3,173,194
Diluted net income per share to diluted FFO per share reconciliation:
Diluted net income per share
$ 1.77
$ 1.80
$ 5.15
$ 5.57
Depreciation and amortization from consolidated properties
and our share of depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated
entities, including Klépierre and HBS, net of noncontrolling
interests portion of depreciation and amortization
1.32
1.23
3.97
3.74
Gain on sale or disposal of, or recovery on,
assets and interests in unconsolidated entities and impairment, net
(0.03)
-
(0.04)
(0.41)
Unrealized (gains) losses in fair value of equity instruments
(0.01)
0.02
0.01
-
Diluted FFO per share
$ 3.05
$ 3.05
$ 9.09
$ 8.90
Details for per share calculations:
FFO of the Operating Partnership
$ 1,080,561
$ 1,086,292
$ 3,226,887
$ 3,173,194
Diluted FFO allocable to unitholders
(142,727)
(142,710)
(425,123)
(416,694)
Diluted FFO allocable to common stockholders
$ 937,834
$ 943,582
$ 2,801,764
$ 2,756,500
Basic and Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
307,275
309,294
308,314
309,740
Weighted average limited partnership units outstanding
46,763
46,779
46,782
46,822
Basic and Diluted weighted average shares and units outstanding
354,038
356,073
355,096
356,562
Basic and Diluted FFO per Share
$ 3.05
$ 3.05
$ 9.09
$ 8.90
Percent Change
0.0%
2.1%
Simon Property Group, Inc.
Footnotes to Unaudited Financial Information
Notes:
(A)
Excess investment represents the unamortized difference of our investment over equity in the underlying net assets of the related partnerships and joint ventures shown therein. The Company generally amortizes excess investment over the life of the related assets.
(B)
The Unaudited Joint Venture Combined Statements of Operations do not include any operations or our share of net income or excess investment amortization related to our investments in Klépierre and HBS Global Properties. Amounts included in Footnote D below exclude our share of related activity for our investments in Klépierre and HBS Global Properties. For further information on Klépierre, reference should be made to financial information in Klépierre's public filings and additional discussion and analysis in our Form 10-K.
(C)
This report contains measures of financial or operating performance that are not specifically defined by GAAP, including FFO and FFO per share. FFO is a performance measure that is standard in the REIT business. We believe FFO provides investors with additional information concerning our operating performance and a basis to compare our performance with those of other REITs. We also use these measures internally to monitor the operating performance of our portfolio. Our computation of these non-GAAP measures may not be the same as similar measures reported by other REITs.
We determine FFO based upon the definition set forth by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") Funds From Operations White Paper - 2018 Restatement. Our main business includes acquiring, owning, operating, developing, and redeveloping real estate in conjunction with the rental of real estate. Gains and losses of assets incidental to our main business are included in FFO. We determine FFO to be our share of consolidated net income computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding real estate related depreciation and amortization, excluding gains and losses from extraordinary items, excluding gains and losses from the sale, disposal or property insurance recoveries of, or any impairment related to, depreciable retail operating properties, plus the allocable portion of FFO of unconsolidated joint ventures based upon economic ownership interest, and all determined on a consistent basis in accordance with GAAP. However, you should understand that FFO does not represent cash flow from operations as defined by GAAP, should not be considered as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with GAAP as a measure of operating performance, and is not an alternative to cash flows as a measure of liquidity.
(D)
Includes our share of:
-
Gains on land sales of $2.5 million and $1.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and $14.1 million and $3.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
-
Straight-line adjustments increased income by $22.2 million and $6.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and $66.0 million and $21.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
-
Amortization of fair market value of leases from acquisitions increased income by $1.3 million and $0.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and $4.0 million and $3.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/simon-property-group-reports-third-quarter-2019-results-300947705.html
SOURCE Simon
