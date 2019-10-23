+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
23.10.2019 04:30:00

SIMON IoT Introduces Radical Simplicity to the IoT Industry

JERICHO, N.Y., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SIMON IoT officially launched its innovative IoT management platform and pricing model that offers fairly priced, reliable IoT data to companies ranging from start-ups to large enterprises. Transparent pricing is the core of their disruptive approach to connecting Internet of Things (IoT) and Machine-to-Machine (M2M) devices.

Typically, companies wait a long time to get quotes and end up overpaying for data. The SIMON IoT web portal was created to solve pain points that end users, resellers, and value-added resellers (VARs) often face. Its customer-first approach gets rid of complicated pricing models, long contract negotiations and unreliable systems. SIMON IoT launched at MWC Los Angeles 2019 in Los Angeles, California; North America's leading tech industry event.

The founders of SIMON have worked in the wireless business for years and came together to offer a simple IoT product that's simple to use and easy to understand. SIMON IoT mitigates overage risks, offers month-to-month contracts with no minimum commitments, and provides around-the-clock access to IoT experts who are on-hand to answer questions.

The simple pricing structure is published online, with rate options that give customers the ability to pool their plans, put them on a simple global rate, or put certain devices on a high-bandwidth plan. Prices include all taxes and fees.

SIMON IoT has agreements in place with different carriers and networks to offer a truly global SIM. SIMON IoT provides the tools customers are looking for, letting them set custom throttling and usage limits, view data usage in real-time, and analyze how their data is being used.

"We are here to bring radical simplicity to an industry that needs it," said Jared Deith, co-founder of SIMON IoT. "With the emergence of NB-IoT and 5G networks, more devices will be reliant on their data connection. Advances in machine learning and data driven insights will give us insights we never could imagine before. That's why it's imperative that these innovators have easy access to reliable networks with the support in place to help troubleshoot. We are at the brink of an IoT revolution, and we want to lead the charge."

"We navigated the data industry for years as consumers," said David Isler, co-founder of SIMON IoT. "We saw for ourselves how complicated and drawn-out the process was of selecting custom rate plans and onboarding onto a platform. Other portals were hard to use and didn't have the tools we needed to properly monitor our data. We were tired of being trapped in long contracts. We knew there was a better way to deliver data, and we were determined to do so. SIMON IoT is the answer people in the data industry have been looking for."

Learn more at simoniot.com.

Media Contact:
Ashley Preston
Phone: (518) 366-8022
Email: ashley@simoniot.com

