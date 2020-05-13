13.05.2020 23:54:00

Simform and SoFriendly Announces the Acquisition and Relaunch of Newton Mail

ORLANDO, Fla., May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Newton, an email management app, was relaunched after being acquired jointly by Simform and SoFriendly. Newton's subscribers can now return to their original accounts and use the amazing app.

Newton won the Webby Awards People's Voice for "Best Visual Design Function" in 2014. At the peak of its growth in 2018, it had 40,000 paid subscribers. But it experienced an untimely demise due to CloudMagic's inability to successfully picture the app's long-term profitability and growth. On February 12, 2020, Essential, it's next owners, announced they were shutting down too and Newton will continue to run until April 30, 2020.

Newton for Mac was considered among the best mail clients for its consistent emailing experience and distraction-free design. In 2014, alongside the Webby Award, Newton won the "Best Design" award at Evernote Platform Awards. It was also praised by Really Good Emails for using plain text to improve user engagement.

Newton's acquisition furthers its mission of a supercharged email management app with critical features like Read receipts, Send later, Undo send, Recap, and Instant push notifications. However, users have been vocal about Newton's poor customer support, app upgrades, and bug fixes. Together Simform and SoFriendly plan to change its course with native customer support and an open voting system for feature requests.

"We want to address these concerns head-on by introducing pro-grade customer support. The Newton community needs more engagement and love," said Justin Mitchell, co-owner of Newton. "To build a community-driven product, we want to be active listeners and understand your requests directly. We will introduce a community discussion forum to create a place for Newton users to discuss their ideas."

Furthermore, the new owners plan to open-source the app and use self-hosted servers to support the product indefinitely so that your contribution is not wasted. The future roadmap also includes strengthening privacy and security. These changes will make it easier for users to delete and take ownership of their data faster.

"There are many bugs and crashes we need to iron out. We also need to deep dive into the codebase in order to understand over a million lines of code," said Maitrik Kataria, CEO of Newton and Partner at Simform. "Within three to six months, we also want to deliver new features – dark mode, fixing Superchargers, and more – requested by the users."

As a token of appreciation, to honor the immense support from the community, we are offering special discounts this month:

  • If you're an existing subscriber, you get an additional 3-month subscription for free.
  • If you've canceled your subscription and want to come back, grab your 20% discount via hello@newtonhq.com.  
  • If you refer a friend and they subscribe, they get a 20% discount and you get 3 more months of Newton.

To learn more, visit newtonhq.com. Available on Apple Store and Google Play. Join the conversation on Twitter @newtonmailapp and @simform or email hello@newtonhq.com or bd@simform.com.

About Simform 

Simform is a software development company with a mission to help successful companies extend their tech capacity. Since 2010, Our team of 300+ experts has helped businesses through our development services. We are a dedicated strategic partner to top startups, Fortune 500 companies, and NGOs featured by WHO. Simform's extended development team model helps with custom software development, QA and Testing, API design and integration, and product development services.

Press Contact:

Maitrik Kataria
(321) 237-2727
maitrik@simform.com 
https://www.simform.com/

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/simform-and-sofriendly-announces-the-acquisition-and-relaunch-of-newton-mail-301058925.html

SOURCE Simform

