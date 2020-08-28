28.08.2020 12:14:00

SIMCom Has Invested over RMB 500 Million in 5G and Is Expected to Launch R16 Standard Modules Next Year

SHANGHAI, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 5G era will see a smart world where everything is truly connected. Modules are extremely important as they connect upstream standard chips and downstream highly fragmented vertical applications. Luo Xiaoyan, the vice president of SIMCom, shared his opinion.

With Heavy Demand for 5G Modules, Lots of Orders Will Be Ready for Delivery

Luo Xiaoyan shared: In 2020, the market capacity of 5G IoT terminals will reach about 5 million. Generally, communication modules are needed for non-mobile cellular IoT terminals to get connected. The freezing of R16 standard means the official completion of 5G's first evolution. Applications including automatic drive and industrial IoT will be achieved sooner, further realizing customers' imagination on 5G.

"SIMCom is actively planning for the R16 standard modules and are expected to be launched next year." Luo Xiaoyan predicted optimistically, "There is heavy demand for 5G modules. We have lots of orders ready for delivery."

Despite a bright market future, the research and development of 5G modules in the initial commercial stage will still face many challenges.

"Due to multiple frequency bands, the research and development of 5G modules face challenges mainly from RF performance and heat dissipation. We need to make breakthroughs with technological development and innovation." Luo Xiaoyan said, "5G R&D investments are mostly made in researchers, developers, new tools and equipment. Currently, SIMCom has invested over RMB 500 Million in 5G R&D."

In addition, the price of 5G modules is relatively high. Customers in the industry are in urgent need of lower-priced 5G modules to reduce costs and facilitate large-scale deployment. In Luo Xiaoyan's view, the price of modules is strongly related to the quantity of modules. As 5G applications become increasingly widespread and the quantity of 5G modules grows, the price of modules will gradually decrease. Meanwhile, SIMCom is also actively reducing costs by using more cost-effective components to reduce the cost of 5G modules. Meanwhile, SIMCom is deploying the China Core Project. It's currently negotiating 5G module partnership with a number of chip manufacturers.

About SIMCom

SIMCom Wireless Solutions Limited is a global leader in the cellular module space and fully committed to provide LPWA, 4G, Smart Modules, C-V2X, 5G modules around the world.

For more information, please visit www.simcom.com, LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1245218/SIMCom_5G_modules.jpg

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Zurich Insur Gr 342.50
1.15 %
Swiss Re 74.18
1.15 %
Swiss Life Hldg 373.20
0.65 %
CieFinRichemont 60.04
0.37 %
LafargeHolcim 43.18
0.23 %
Geberit 521.80
-0.87 %
The Swatch Grp 192.15
-0.95 %
Lonza Grp 553.60
-1.00 %
Adecco Group 47.46
-1.39 %
Alcon 51.78
-1.82 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

12:00
Zwei mit Spannung erwartete Aktiensplits | BX Swiss TV
09:20
SMI - Weg nach oben weiter verbaut
06:09
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Weiter seitwärts / EUR/USD – Unterer Trendkanalbereich erreicht
27.08.20
Euro Surges Against US Dollar Despite Negative Rates
27.08.20
Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u.a. mit JB 97.00% Barrier Capital Protection Zertifikat auf S&P 500 Index(R)
27.08.20
Vontobel: Neue Produkte mit 50% Barriere und 1 Jahr fixer Laufzeit
14.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

21.08.20
Schroders: Warum die Nachhaltigkeitsbewertung für eine Auslagerung zu wichtig ist
21.08.20
Schroders: Warum Anleger auf Zucker achten sollten
14.08.20
Schroders: Was kann uns die Covid-19-Krise im Kampf gegen den Klimawandel lehren?
mehr
Zwei mit Spannung erwartete Aktiensplits | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Lonza-Partner Moderna stellt Test-Zwischenergebnisse von Impfstoffkandidat vor - Aktie tiefrot
NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO mit roten Vorzeichen
Givaudan-Aktie leichter: Givaudan gibt Finanzziele bis 2025 bekannt
Wall Street beenden Tag uneins -- SMI leichter -- DAX schliesst in Rot -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mehrheitlich im Minus
Wirecard-Aktie rutscht unter 1-Euro-Marke: Wirecard wohl seit Jahren faktisch im Minus
Tesla-Aktie springt nach Analystenkommentar auf Allzeithoch
Nach Gold-Aktien im Berkshire-Depot: Investiert Buffett nun doch in Bitcoin?
SMI in Rot -- DAX leichter -- Asiens Börsen schliessen vorwiegend im Plus
Lonza-Chef sieht das Unternehmen "zur richtigen Zeit am richtigen Ort" - Lonza-Aktie schliesst tiefer
Kostenloser Zugriff auf Videospielbibliothek: Amazon stellt mit Prime Gaming neues Feature vor

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI in Rot -- DAX leichter -- Asiens Börsen schliessen vorwiegend im Plus
Die heimischen Märkte notieren vor dem Wochenende auf rotem Terrain. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegt sich im Minus. Die Indexkurse der wichtigsten Börsen in Asien wiesen am Freitag mehrheitlch Gewinne aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB