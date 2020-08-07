SIMCom 5G Module SIM8202G-M2 Makes its World Debut

SHANGHAI, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 14th IOTE, SIMCom launched an ultra-small 5G module SIM8202G-M2 with the new 4-antenna design, to support the sustainable development of the industry.

SIM8202G-M2 is a small-size multi-band 5G module, which supports NSA/SA networking and covers all frequency bands of major network carriers around the world. It adopts the standard M2 interface and its AT command set is compatible with SIM7912G / SIM8200X-M2 modules, which can minimize the investment cost and speed up the market launch for customers. Compared with other 5G modules, it is greatly improved in the following aspects.

1. New 4-antenna design

SIM8202G-M2 adopts a new 4-antenna design, which effectively increases communication capacity, sends and receives data in an active manner, and maintains high data speed and stability.

2. Ultra-small size

The size of SIM8202G-M2 is only 30*42mm. The reduction in size brings great challenges to technology and process design. The increase in internal components leads to a denser component layout, causing limited power line routing width, harder isolation and protection of the high-rate signal line, RF-sensitive line, clock signal and harder controlled impedance routing. Therefore, SIMCom repeatedly optimized the design and deleted redundant design. Components with smaller package dimensions, higher performance and more reliable quality are adopted to effectively meet the multi-band/high-performance/high-bandwidth/multi-system requirements of 5G modules.

3. Large exposed copper area facilitates heat dissipation

The transmission rate of 5G modules is greatly increased. The increases in power consumption by CPU, RF transceiver and RF PA all generate more heat in modules. To ensure the module can work stably for a long time, the design of SIM8202G-M2 takes full account of the layout of heating components, making sure the main heating components have sufficient holes to base. At the same time, a large exposed copper area is designed on the back of the module to facilitate the heat dissipation of the module by silica gel.

SIM8202G-M2 features high-speed transmission and low latency. It can be widely used in terminals for VR, AR, CPE, IoV, IIoT and 4K/8K HD video.

About SIMCom

SIMCom Wireless Solutions Limited is a global leader in the cellular module space and fully committed to provide 2G/3G, LPWA, 4G, Smart Modules, C-V2X, 5G modules around the world.

For more information, you can visit www.simcom.com, LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/simcom-5g-module-sim8202g-m2-makes-its-world-debut-301108213.html

SOURCE SIMCom