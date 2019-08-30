Sim Leisure Group inks agreement, set to bring ESCAPE Challenge to Paradigm Mall Petaling Jaya by 2019 year-end school holiday

Signs agreement with Jelas Puri Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of KLSE-listed WCT Holdings Bhd, to build and operate a 35,000 square feet indoor recreational centre at the iconic Paradigm Mall in Petaling Jaya

Construction of ESCAPE Challenge has commenced while the official launch of the indoor theme park is scheduled before the peak year-end school holiday season

ESCAPE Challenge, an indoor version of the successful ESCAPE park in Penang , marks the Group's foray into capturing the rising trend of lifestyle malls and shoppers who visit malls to fulfil their recreational needs

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sim Leisure Group Ltd. ("Sim Leisure" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), a theme park developer and operator based in Penang, Malaysia, has announced the signing of an agreement with Jelas Puri Sdn Bhd ("Jelas Puri"), a subsidiary of KLSE-listed WCT Holdings Bhd, to build and operate an indoor recreational centre at Paradigm Mall in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia.

Working together with Sim Leisure Group, Paradigm Mall Petaling Jaya, an iconic suburban mall, aims to provide shoppers with a variety of choices for a fun day out. Continuing its efforts in meeting the needs and aspirations of the community, Paradigm Mall Petaling Jaya is striving to stay relevant and attractive for all of its shoppers.

Pursuant to the agreement, Sim Leisure has started the construction of the 35,000 square feet indoor recreational centre. The Group will design, install and operate the centre under the tenancy agreement for a period of up to 12 years. The Group expects completion and official launch of the recreational centre by end November 2019, before the peak year-end school holiday season.

Paradigm Mall Petaling Jaya has become a rising icon in the heart of Petaling Jaya, next to one of the busiest highways in Klang Valley, the Lebuhraya Damansara-Puchong. The mall spans six floors with 700,000 square feet of retail space and houses more than 300 outlets.

Leveraging on the success of the Group's ESCAPE parks in Penang, ESCAPE Challenge, an indoor version of ESCAPE, targets the youth and young families in urban populations. With ESCAPE Challenge, the Group aims to capture the rising trend of lifestyle malls where shoppers frequent shopping centres to fulfil their recreational needs.

Commenting on the Group's latest development, Mr Sim Choo Kheng, CEO of Sim Leisure, said, "For years, we have been approached by developers and mall operators to develop an indoor version of ESCAPE as traditional shopping centres are evolving into lifestyle malls where urban populations fulfil their recreational needs in a familiar setting. Paradigm Mall Petaling Jaya is a strong community partner and perfectly highlights the unique traits of a family mall. We are very proud of this partnership with Paradigm Mall Petaling Jaya given the affinity for play parks by parents and children. Installing the play area in the mall is a natural fit given that no other malls in Klang Valley has recreation centres of this genre."

Sim further elaborated that, "ESCAPE Challenge at Paradigm Mall marks the beginning of another business division we have been incubating for years. ESCAPE Challenge will be our showcase indoor recreational centre which we will use as part of our growth strategies in China, Singapore and the ASEAN region. We foresee this indoor version of ESCAPE growing exponentially in the years to come as the retail shopping business continues to undergo a transformation."

"Following our initial public offering and a record year of profitability in FY2018, our global aspirations remain on track. We will continue to scale our proven and successful business model into new markets across the region that are awaiting a new genre of affordable and healthy family entertainment."

About Sim Leisure Group Ltd.

The Group is a well-established developer and operator of theme parks based in Penang, Malaysia. The Group's founder, Sim Choo Kheng, has more than 29 years of experience in the theming industry. The Group presently operates ESCAPE theme parks (http://www.escape.my/), in Penang, Malaysia and caters to both local and foreign visitors. ESCAPE Adventureplay is an outdoor adventure theme park which contains eco-friendly features and design elements reminiscent of traditional villages and pastimes in Malaysia. ESCAPE Waterplay is the first water park in Penang and also features the same eco-friendly and traditional design elements as ESCAPE Adventureplay. ESCAPE Gravityplay, which will feature a chairlift and two downhill karting tracks, is the third in the ESCAPE series of theme parks and is targeted to be launched in the first half of 2019. The ESCAPE theme parks welcomed approximately 112,000 visitors in 2017 and approximately 185,000 visitors in 2018.

ESCAPE has been awarded the TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence every year from 2014 to 2019, the Certificate of Merit and Winner in the category of Best Tourist Attraction (Man-Made Attraction/Theme Park) at the 19th Malaysia Tourism Awards for 2014/2015 and 20th Malaysia Tourism Awards for 2016/2017, respectively.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190830/2566183-1

SOURCE Sim Leisure Group Ltd.