Silver Oak Services Partners Closes Fund IV At $500 Million Hard Cap

EVANSTON, Ill., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Silver Oak Services Partners ("Silver Oak"), a lower-middle market private equity firm, successfully completed the fundraising for Silver Oak Services Partners Fund IV, L.P. ("Fund IV"), with total commitments at the hard cap of $500 million. Following the closing of Fund IV, Silver Oak has now surpassed $1.1 billion in assets under management.

Fund IV received strong support from both existing and new investors including corporate pension plans, fund of funds, insurance companies, endowments and foundations, public pension funds and family offices. Forum Capital served as strategic advisor and placement agent to Silver Oak.

Founded in 2005, Silver Oak will continue to execute its disciplined investment strategy focused exclusively on control investments in targeted sectors of the business, healthcare, and consumer services industries. Our team of investment professionals, which has more than 100 years of combined private equity experience, is actively looking for new opportunities to invest in proven lower-middle market companies with $4-25 million of EBITDA.  Visit www.silveroaksp.com.

SMI fester -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Abschlägen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kann sich am Dienstag in die Gewinnzone vorarbeiten. Der DAX erholt sich wieder etwas von seinen Verlusten. In Asien ging es dagegen erneut bergab.

Nachrichten

