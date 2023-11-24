Silvano Fashion Group Consolidated Interim Financial Report for Q3 and 9 months of 2023 (unaudited)

Selected Financial Indicators

Summarized selected financial indicators of the Group for 9 months of 2023 compared to 9 months of 2022 and 30.09.2023 compared to 31.12.2022 were as follows:

in thousands of EUR 09m 2023 09m 2022 Change Revenue 46 739 43 974 6.3% Gross Profit 28 078 22 066 27.2% Operating profit 16 267 10 611 53.3% EBITDA 18 630 13 180 41.4% Net profit for the period 8 842 12 516 -29.4% Net profit attributable equity holders of the Parent company 7 912 11 835 -33.1% Earnings per share (EUR) 0,22 0,33 -33.3% Operating cash flow for the period 15 369 12 493 23.0% in thousands of EUR 30.09.2023 31.12.2022 Change Total assets 68 338 63 991 6.8% Total current assets 56 832 50 309 13.0% Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company 50 010 44 786 11.7% Cash and cash equivalents 33 289 25 909 28.5% Margin analysis, % 09m 2023 09m 2022 Change Gross profit 60.1 50.2 19.7% Operating profit 34.8 24.1 44.4% EBITDA 39.9 30.0 33.0% Net profit 18.9 28.5 -33.7% Net profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company 16.9 26.9 -37.2%



Financial ratios, % 30.09.2023 31.12.2022 Change ROA 11.9 19.0 -37.4% ROE 16.8 28.1 -40.2% Price to earnings ratio (P/E) 5.1 3.4 50.0% Current ratio 7.4 5.1 45.1% Quick ratio 4.7 2.8 67.9%

Financial performance

The Group`s sales amounted 46 739 thousand EUR during 9 months of 2023, representing a 6.3% increase as compared to the same period of previous year. Overall, wholesale increased by 7.3%, measured in EUR.

The Group’s gross profit during 9 months of 2023 amounted to 28 078 thousand EUR and increase by 27.2% compared to previous year. The gross margin during 9 months of 2023 increased by 19.7% compared to 9 months of 2022. The cost of sold goods decreased by 14.8%.

Consolidated operating profit for 9 months of 2023 amounted to 16 267 thousand EUR, compared to 10 611 thousand EUR for 9 months of 2022, increase by 53.3%. The consolidated operating profit margin was 34.8% for 9 months of 2023 (24.1% for 9 months of 2022). Consolidated EBITDA for 9 months of 2023 increased by 41.4% and amounted to 18 630 thousand EUR, which is 39.9% in margin terms (13 180 thousand EUR and 30.0% for 9 months of 2022).

Reported consolidated net profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company for 9 months of 2023 amounted to 7 912 thousand EUR, compared to net profit of 11 835 thousand EUR for 9 months of 2022, net profit margin attributable to equity holders of the Parent company for 9 months of 2023 was 16.9% against net profit 26.9% for 9 months of 2022.

Financial position

As of 30 September 2023 consolidated assets amounted to 68 338 thousand EUR representing increase by 6.8% as compared to the position as of 31 December 2022.

Trade and other receivables increased by 449 thousand EUR as compared to 31 December 2022 and amounted to 1 493 thousand EUR as of 30 September 2023. Inventory balance decreased by 1 387 thousand EUR and amounted to 20 877 thousand EUR as of 30 September 2023.

Equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company increased by 5 224 thousand EUR and amounted to 50 010 thousand EUR as of 30 September 2023. Current liabilities decreased by 2 224 thousand EUR during 9 months of 2023.

Investments

During 9 months of 2023 the Group’s investments into property, plant and equipment totalled 896 thousand EUR, in previous year same period 228 thousand EUR. Investments were made mainly into opening and renovating own stores, as well into equipment and facilities to maintain effective production for future periods.

Personnel

As of 30 September 2023, the Group employed 1 643 employees, including 509 people in retail operations. The rest were employed in production, wholesale, administration and support operations. In 31.12.2022 there were 1 616 employees, including 499 people in retail operations.

Total salaries and related taxes during 9 months of 2023 amounted to 9 964 thousand EUR ( 8 938 thousand EUR in 9 months of 2022). The remuneration of key management of the Group, including the key executives of all subsidiaries, totalled 423 thousand EUR.

Decisions made by governing bodies during 9 months 2023

On the 24th of May 2023, AS Silvano Fashion Group proposed to the shareholders to adopt the resolutions of the annual general meeting of shareholders without convening the meeting.

The notice of the general meeting was published on May 24, 2023, in the information system Nasdaq OMX Tallinn https://view.news.eu.nasdaq.com/view?id=bc3e622810054b7a49a4f706f81ac5063&lang=en&src=listed

and Warsaw Stock Exchange, on the website of SFG https://www.silvanofashion.com/investors/company-announcements/ and in the daily newspaper Eesti Päevaleht.

On June 15, 2023 Silvano Fashion Group held its regular Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. The Meeting adopted the following decisions:

• Approved the 2022 Annual Report;

• Left the net profit undistributed and included the net profit of the financial year 2022 in retained earnings.

The protocol of the general meeting was published on the website of AS Silvano Fashion Group https://www.silvanofashion.com/investors/company-announcements/ .

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

in thousands of EUR Note 30.09.2023 31.12.2022 Unaudited Audited ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 2 33 289 25 909 Trade and other receivables 3 1 493 1 044 Prepayments and other tax receivables 3 1 055 971 Current loans granted 33 10 Other assets 85 111 Inventories 4 20 877 22 264 Total current assets 56 832 50 309 Non-current assets Non-current receivables 286 301 Investments in associates 79 82 Investments in other shares 218 259 Deferred tax asset 1 924 2 166 Intangible assets 575 585 Investment property 925 1 041 Property, plant and equipment 5 7 499 9 248 Total non-current assets 11 506 13 682 TOTAL ASSETS 68 338 63 991 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Current lease liabilities 612 2 373 Trade and other payables 6 4 674 5 837 Tax liabilities 2 392 1 692 Total current liabilities 7 678 9 902 Non-current liabilities Deferred tax liability 883 1 039 Non-current lease liabilities 4 695 4 041 Non-current provisions 34 41 Total non-current liabilities 5 612 5 121 Total liabilities 13 290 15 023 Equity Share capital 7 3 600 3 600 Share premium 4 967 4 967 Statutory reserve capital 1 306 1 306 Unrealised exchange rate differences -22 097 -19 409 Retained earnings 62 234 54 322 Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company 50 010 44 786 Non-controlling interest 5 038 4 182 Total equity 55 048 48 968 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 68 338 63 991

Consolidated Income Statement

in thousands of EUR Note 3Q 2023 3Q 2022 09m 2023 09m 2022 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Revenue from contracts with customers 9 15 332 17 604 46 739 43 974 Cost of goods sold -6 091 -8 423 -18 661 -21 908 Gross Profit 9 241 9 181 28 078 22 066 Distribution expenses -2 517 -3 093 -8 071 -8 120 Administrative expenses -1 026 -1 094 -3 303 -3 136 Other operating income 78 130 194 349 Other operating expenses -190 -198 -631 -548 Operating profit 5 586 4 926 16 267 10 611 Currency exchange income/(expense) -991 -949 -3 582 5 036 Other finance income/(expenses) -1 127 -186 -103 Net finance income -992 -822 -3 768 4 933 Profit (loss) from associates using equity method 7 10 19 -1 Profit before tax 4 601 4 114 12 518 15 543 Income tax expense -1 181 -1 425 -3 676 -3 027 Profit for the period 3 420 2 689 8 842 12 516 Attributable to : Equity holders of the Parent company 3 140 2 489 7 912 11 835 Non-controlling interest 280 200 930 681 Earnings per share from profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company, both basic and diluted (EUR) 8 0,09 0,07 0,22 0,33

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

in thousands of EUR Note 3Q 2023 3Q 2022 09m 2023 09m 2022 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Profit for the period 3 420 2 689 8 842 12 516 Other comprehensive income (loss) that will be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods: Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations -672 2 894 -2 055 2 175 Total other comprehensive income for the period -672 2 894 -2 055 2 175 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period 2 748 5 583 6 787 14 691 Attributable to : Equity holders of the Parent company 2 612 5 489 5 224 13 945 Non-controlling interest 136 94 1 563 746

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

in thousands of EUR Note 09m 2023 09m 2022 Unaudited Unaudited Cash flow from operating activities Profit for the period 8 842 12 516 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization of non-current assets 2 363 2 569 Share of profit of equity accounted investees -19 1 Gains/Losses on the sale of property, plant and equipment -3 9 Net finance income / costs 3 768 -522 Provision for impairment losses on trade receivables -3 0 Provision for inventories 3 5 Income tax expense 3 676 3 027 Change in inventories 1 387 -3 022 Change in trade and other receivables -507 -266 Change in trade and other payables -1 067 -91 Income tax paid -3 071 -1 733 Net cash flow from operating activities 15 369 12 493 Cash flow from investing activities Interest received 331 29 Dividends received 11 3 Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 9 31 Loans granted -23 -11 Acquisition of property, plant and equipment -896 -228 Acquisition of intangible assets -123 -74 Net cash flow from investing activities -691 -250 Cash flow from financing activities Payment of principal portion of lease liabilities -1 689 -1 879 Interest paid on lease liabilities -521 -356 Dividends paid -707 -670 Net cash flow from financing activities -2 917 -2 905 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 11 761 9 338 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period 25 909 17 098 Effect of translation to presentation currency -4 891 0 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held 510 -173 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period 33 289 26 263

