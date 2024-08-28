Silvano Fashion Group Consolidated Interim Financial Report for Q2 and 6m of 2024 (unaudited)

Selected Financial Indicators

Summarized selected financial indicators of the Group for 6 months of 2024 compared to 6 months of 2023 and 30.06.2024 compared to 31.12.2023 were as follows:

in thousands of EUR 06m 2024 06m 2023 Change Revenue 30 145 31 407 -4.0% Gross Profit 17 189 18 837 -8.7% Operating profit 8 562 10 681 -19.8% EBITDA 10 055 12 272 -18.1% Net profit for the period 7 786 5 422 43.6% Net profit attributable equity holders of the Parent company 7 053 4 772 47.8% Earnings per share (EUR) 0,20 0,13 53.8% Operating cash flow for the period 4 137 10 802 -61.7% in thousands of EUR 30.06.2024 31.12.2023 Change Total assets 80 534 72 252 11.5% Total current assets 67 483 59 395 13.6% Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company 61 433 54 120 13.5% Cash and cash equivalents 38 867 32 878 18.2% Margin analysis, % 06m 2024 06m 2023 Change Gross profit 57,0 60,0 -5.0% Operating profit 28,4 34,0 -16.5% EBITDA 33,4 39,1 -14.6% Net profit 25,8 17,3 49.1% Net profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company 23,4 15,2 53.9% Financial ratios, % 30.06.2024 31.12.2023 Change ROA 16,3 14,5 12.4% ROE 22,0 20,2 8.9% Price to earnings ratio (P/E) 3,1 4,1 -24.4% Current ratio 6,4 5,8 10.3% Quick ratio 3,9 3,4 14.7%

Financial performance

The Group`s sales amounted 30 145 thousand EUR during 6 months of 2024, representing a 4.0% decrease as compared to the same period of previous year. Overall, wholesale decreased by 7.2%, measured in EUR.

The Group’s gross profit during 6 months of 2024 amounted to 17 189 thousand EUR and decrease by 8.7% compared to previous year. The gross margin during 6 months of 2024 decreased by 5.0% compared to 6 months of 2023. The cost of sold goods increased by 3.1%.

Consolidated operating profit for 6 months of 2024 amounted to 8 562 thousand EUR, compared to 10 681 thousand EUR for 6 months of 2023, decrease by 19.8%. The consolidated operating profit margin was 28.4% for 6 months of 2024 (34.0% for 6 months of 2023). Consolidated EBITDA for 6 months of 2024 decreased by 18.1% and amounted to 10 055 thousand EUR, which is 33.4% in margin terms (12 272 thousand EUR and 39.1% for 6 months of 2023).

Reported consolidated net profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company for 6 months of 2024 amounted to 7 053 thousand EUR, compared to net profit of 4 772 thousand EUR for 6 months of 2023, net profit margin attributable to equity holders of the Parent company for 6 months of 2024 was 23.4% against net profit 15.2% for 6 months of 2023.

Financial position

As of 30 June 2024 consolidated assets amounted to 80 534 thousand EUR representing increase by 11.5% as compared to the position as of 31 December 2023.

Trade and other receivables increased by 358 thousand EUR as compared to 31 December 2023 and amounted to 1 712 thousand EUR as of 30 June 2024. Inventory balance increased by 1 922 thousand EUR and amounted to 25 862 thousand EUR as of 30 June 2024.

Equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company increased by 7 313 thousand EUR and amounted to 61 433 thousand EUR as of 30 June 2024. Current liabilities increased by 267 thousand EUR during 6 months of 2024.

Investments

During 6 months of 2024 the Group’s investments into property, plant and equipment totalled 476 thousand EUR, in previous year same period 708 thousand EUR. Investments were made mainly into opening and renovating own stores, as well into equipment and facilities to maintain effective production for future periods.

Personnel

As of 30 June 2024, the Group employed 1 625 employees, including 507 people in retail operations. The rest were employed in production, wholesale, administration and support operations. In 31.12.2023 there were 1 626 employees, including 500 people in retail operations.

Total salaries and related taxes during 6 months of 2024 amounted to 7 117 thousand EUR ( 6 902 thousand EUR in 6 months 2023). The remuneration of key management of the Group, including the key executives of all subsidiaries, totalled 305 thousand EUR.

Decisions made by governing bodies during 06 months 2024

On the 19th of March 2024, the AS Silvano Fashion Group proposed to the shareholders to adopt the resolution of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders stated below without convening the meeting.

The notice of the general meeting was published on March 19, 2024, in the information system Nasdaq OMX Tallinn https://view.news.eu.nasdaq.com/view?id=b77cafc430f1ac23a81813069a95a15cd&lang=en and Warsaw Stock Exchange, on the website of SFG https://www.silvanofashion.com/investors/company-announcements/ and in the newspaper Eesti Päevaleht.

On April 9, 2024 Silvano Fashion Group Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders adopted the following decisions:

1.1. To appoint the auditing company Ernst & Young Baltic AS (registry code 10877299, located at Rävala puiestee 4, 10143 Tallinn) as the auditor of AS Silvano Fashion Group;

1.2. To authorize the Management Board of AS Silvano Fashion Group to enter into an audit service agreement with the auditing company AS Ernst & Young Baltic for auditing the economic activities of AS Silvano Fashion Group 2023.

On the 29th of May 2024, AS Silvano Fashion Group proposed to the shareholders to adopt the resolutions of the annual general meeting of shareholders without convening the meeting.

The notice of the general meeting was published on May 29, 2024, in the information system NASDAQ OMX Tallinn https://view.news.eu.nasdaq.com/view?id=bc1ccceca27a9390039f730c2b2b98136&lang=en&src=listed

and Warsaw Stock Exchange, on the website of SFG https://www.silvanofashion.com/investors/company-announcements/ and in the daily newspaper Eesti Ekspress.

On June 20, 2024 Silvano Fashion Group held its regular Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. The Meeting adopted the following decisions:

Approved the 2023 Annual Report; Left the net profit undistributed and included the net profit of the financial year 2023 in retained earnings.

The decisions of the general meeting was published on the website of AS Silvano Fashion Group https://www.silvanofashion.com/investors/company-announcements/ .

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

in thousands of EUR Note 30.06.2024 31.12.2023 Unaudited Audited ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 2 38 867 32 878 Trade and other receivables 3 1 712 1 354 Prepayments and other tax receivables 3 917 1 115 Current loans granted 20 29 Other assets 105 79 Inventories 4 25 862 23 940 Total current assets 67 483 59 395 Non-current assets Non-current receivables 297 292 Investments in associates 109 85 Investments in other shares 223 213 Deferred tax asset 2 375 2 155 Intangible assets 651 579 Investment property 911 899 Property, plant and equipment 5 8 485 8 634 Total non-current assets 13 051 12 857 TOTAL ASSETS 80 534 72 252 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Current borrowings 2 312 0 Current lease liabilities 1 222 2 162 Trade and other payables 6 4 933 7 377 Tax liabilities 2 086 747 Total current liabilities 10 553 10 286 Non-current liabilities Deferred tax liability 773 736 Non-current lease liabilities 4 751 4 321 Non-current provisions 48 46 Total non-current liabilities 5 572 5 103 Total liabilities 16 125 15 389



Equity Share capital 7 3 600 3 600 Share premium 4 967 4 967 Statutory reserve capital 1 306 1 306 Unrealised exchange rate differences -19 742 -20 002 Retained earnings 71 302 64 249 Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company 61 433 54 120 Non-controlling interest 2 976 2 743 Total equity 64 409 56 863 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 80 534 72 252

Consolidated Income Statement

in thousands of EUR Note 2Q 2024 2Q 2023 06m 2024 06m 2023 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Revenue from contracts with customers 9 16 241 17 266 30 145 31 407 Cost of goods sold -6 841 -6 553 -12 956 -12 570 Gross Profit 9 400 10 713 17 189 18 837 Distribution expenses -3 001 -2 775 -5 773 -5 554 Administrative expenses -1 191 -1 091 -2 454 -2 277 Other operating income 59 59 107 116 Other operating expenses -253 -188 -507 -441 Operating profit 5 014 6 718 8 562 10 681 Currency exchange income/(expense) 916 -1 492 865 -2 591 Other finance income/(expenses) -56 -29 72 -185 Net finance income 860 -1 521 937 -2 776 Profit (loss) from associates using equity method -2 8 14 12 Profit before tax 5 872 5 205 9 513 7 917 Income tax expense -1 002 -1 650 -1 727 -2 495 Profit for the period 4 870 3 555 7 786 5 422 Attributable to : Equity holders of the Parent company 4 499 3 156 7 053 4 772 Non-controlling interest 371 399 733 650 Earnings per share from profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company, both basic and diluted (EUR) 8 0,12 0,09 0,20 0,13

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

in thousands of EUR Note 2Q 2024 2Q 2023 06m 2024 06m 2023 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Profit for the period 4 870 3 555 7 786 5 422 Other comprehensive income (loss) that will be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods : Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations 670 -624 406 -1 384 Total other comprehensive income for the period 670 -624 406 -1 384 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period 5 540 2 931 8 192 4 038 Attributable to : Equity holders of the Parent company 5 049 2 029 7 313 2 612 Non-controlling interest 491 902 879 1 426

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

in thousands of EUR Note 06m 2024 06m 2023 Unaudited Unaudited Cash flow from operating activities Profit for the period 7 786 5 422 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization of non-current assets 1 493 1 591 Share of profit of equity accounted investees -14 -12 Gains/Losses on the sale of property, plant and equipment 10 -11 Net finance income / costs -937 2 776 Provision for impairment losses on trade receivables 3 -1 Provision for inventories 1 2 Income tax expense 1 727 2 495 Change in inventories -1 922 1 342 Change in trade and other receivables -358 -1 195 Change in trade and other payables -1 912 -125 Interest paid -48 0 Income tax paid -1 692 -1 482 Net cash flow from operating activities 4 137 10 802 Cash flow from investing activities Interest received 482 172 Dividends received 8 11 Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 20 5 Loans granted 0 -15 Proceeds from repayments of loans granted 9 0 Acquisition of property, plant and equipment -476 -708 Acquisition of intangible assets -72 -88 Net cash flow from investing activities -29 -623 Cash flow from financing activities Proceeds from borrowings 4 000 0 Repayment of borrowings -1 700 0 Payment of principal portion of lease liabilities -1 085 -1 118 Interest paid on lease liabilities -375 -367 Dividends paid -646 -525 Net cash flow from financing activities 194 -2 010 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 4 302 8 169 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period 2 32 878 25 909 Effect of translation to presentation currency 1 837 -3 452 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held -150 415 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period 2 38 867 31 041

