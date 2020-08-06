|
Silicone Market by Type, End-use Industry, Region - Global Forecasts to 2025
DUBLIN, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Silicone Market by Type (Elastomers, Fluids, Resins, Gels), End-use Industry (Industrial Process, Building & Construction, Personal Care & Consumer Products, Transportation, Electronics, Medical & Healthcare, Energy), Region - Global Forecasts to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global silicone market size is expected to grow from USD 14.0 billion in 2020 to USD 23.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period.
The silicone market is driven by various factors, such as high demand from the industrial process, building & construction, transportation, and electronics industries. The growth of these industries is likely to further propel the market during the forecast period. However, fluctuation in raw material prices is likely to hinder the growth of the market.
The elastomers segment is estimated to drive the global market during the forecast period.
The silicone market has been segmented based on type into elastomers, fluids, resins, and gels & other products. Among these types, the elastomers segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019 and is likely to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The market growth in this segment is attributed to its increasing use in various products, including voltage line insulators, cooking, baking, and; undergarments, sportswear and footwear; electronics; medical devices, and implants; and in household gaskets and O-rings. Some silicone elastomers are also used in the manufacturing of sealants. Their physiological inertness makes them suitable for use in the healthcare industry, especially for blood transfusions and in artificial heart valves & various prosthetic devices. These factors are expected to drive demand during the forecast period.
The industrial process end-use industry segment is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.
The industrial process segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. It is growing rapidly due to the increasing demand for silicone materials in applications, such as lubricants, anti-foaming agents in offshore drilling, paper production, industrial coatings, and paint additives. Silicone-based sealants are used in demanding industrial processes requiring resistance to high pressure, temperature and corrosion, and adaptation to all types of surfaces. Not only are they used as polymers, but they can also be added to polymers from other materials to improve their performance. Silicones also provide higher durability and resistance in industrial coatings as well as improved performance of lubricants. These factors are expected to drive the demand for silicone in the industrial process end-use industry during the forecast period.
The silicone market in APAC is expected to record the highest growth during the forecast period.
APAC is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period due to the increasing usage of silicone in various end-use industries such as industrial process, building & construction, personal care & consumer products, transportation, and electronics. China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia are providing enormous opportunities for the silicone market due to the presence of a large manufacturing sector in these countries.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Silicone Market
4.2 Silicone Market Growth, by Type
4.3 Silicone Market, by Type and Region
4.4 Silicone Market, by End-Use Industry
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Superior Properties of Silicone
5.2.1.2 High Demand for Silicone in the Electronics Industry
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Stringent Regulatory Policies for Silicone
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Development of Antimicrobial Silicone Elastomers for the Healthcare Industry
5.2.3.2 Growing Demand in the Transportation Industry
5.2.3.3 High Market Potential in Structural Silicone Glazing (Ssg)
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Fluctuating Raw Material Prices
5.3 Industry Trends
5.3.1 Porter'S Five Forces Analysis
5.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.3.3 Threat of New Entrants
5.3.4 Threat of Substitutes
5.3.5 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.3.6 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5.3.7 Macroeconomic Indicators
5.3.7.1 Introduction
5.3.7.2 Personal Care and Cosmetics
5.3.7.3 Trends and Forecast in the Construction Industry Before Covid-19 Outbreak
5.4 Trends and Forecast in the Transportation Industry
5.5 Growth Trend of World Gdp Before Covid-19 Outbreak
5.6 Impact of Covid-19 on End-Use Industries of Silicone
5.6.1 Disruption in End-Use Industries Segments of Silicone Market
5.6.2 Covid-19 Impact on Chemical Industry
5.6.3 Covid-19 Impact on Energy Industry
5.6.4 Covid-19 Impact on Building & Construction Industry
6 Silicone Market, by Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Elastomers
6.2.1 the Use of Silicone Elastomers in the Transportation End-Use Industry Due to ITs Excellent Properties to Boost the Market for Silicone
6.3 Silicone Fluids
6.3.1 Silicone Fluids Are Used in Transportation and Cosmetics, Owing to Superior Temperature and Uv Resistance
6.4 Silicone Resins
6.4.1 High Demand in the Building & Construction Industry to Drive the Market
6.5 Silicone Gels & Other
6.5.1 Growing Demand from the Medical & Healthcare Industry Projected to Boost the Market 2016-2019 (Thousand Ton)
7 Silicone Market, by End-Use Industry
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Industrial Process
7.2.1 Excellent Resistance to Hydrolysis Makes Silicone Suitable for Use in the Industrial Process End-Use Industry
7.2.2 Impact of Covid-19 on the Industrial Process Segment
7.3 Building & Construction
7.3.1 the Use of Silicone Adhesives, Coatings, and Sealants in the Building & Construction Industry to Drive the Silicone Market
7.3.2 Impact of Covid-19 on Building & Construction Industry
7.4 Transportation
7.4.1 Increasing Fuel Efficiency and Weight Reduction Drive the Demand for Silicone in the Transportation End-Use Industry
7.4.2 Impact of Covid-19 on Transportation Industry
7.5 Personal Care & Consumer Products
7.5.1 Versatility and Unique Properties of Silicone Make IT Suitable for Use in Personal Care & Consumer Products
7.5.2 Impact of Covid-19 on Personal Care & Consumer Products Industry
7.6 Electronics
7.6.1 the Emerging Trend of Miniaturization in the Electronics Industry to Boost the Demand for Silicone
7.6.2 Impact of Covid-19 on Electronics Industry
7.7 Medical & Healthcare
7.7.1 Biocompatibility, Low Surface Tension, High Permeability, and Pressure-Sensitive Properties Make Silicone Suitable for Use in Medical & Healthcare End-Use Industry
7.7.2 Impact of Covid-19 on Medical & Healthcare Industry
7.8 Energy
7.8.1 the Use of Silicone in Solar Panels and Wind Turbines to Drive the Market
7.8.2 Impact of Covid-19 on Energy Industry
7.9 Others
8 Silicone Market, by Region
8.1 Introduction
8.2 APAC
8.3 North America
8.4 Europe
8.5 South America
8.6 Middle East & Africa
9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Market Ranking Analysis
9.3 Competitive Scenario
9.3.1 Expansions
9.3.2 Acquisitions
9.3.3 Agreements & Joint Ventures
9.3.4 New Product Launches
10 Company Profiles
10.1 Wacker Chemie AG
10.2 Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.
10.3 Momentive
10.4 Elkem Asa
10.5 the Dow Chemical Company
10.6 Gelest Inc.
10.7 KCC Corporation
10.8 Evonik Industries AG
10.9 Innospec Inc.
10.10 Specialty Silicone Products, Inc.
10.11 Other Company Profiles
10.11.1 Zhejiang Xinan Chemical Industrial Group Co. Ltd.
10.11.2 Reiss Manufacturing Inc.
10.11.3 Siltech Corporation
10.11.4 Kaneka
10.11.5 Cht Group
10.11.6 Primasil Silicones
10.11.7 Csl Silicones
10.11.8 Sivance
10.11.9 Silicone Solutions
10.11.10 Silicone Engineering Ltd.
10.11.11 Cri-Sil Silicone Technologies
10.11.12 Penta (ITw Performance Polymers and Fluids)
10.11.13 Silteq
10.11.14 Konark Silicone Technologies
10.11.15 Supreme Silicones
11 Adjacent Markets
11.1 Silicone Structural Glazing Market
11.1.1 Market Definition
11.1.2 Silicone Structural Glazing Market, by Region
11.1.2.1 Introduction
11.1.3 Silicone Structural Glazing Market, by Type
11.1.3.1 Introduction
11.1.3.2 Four-Sided Structural Glazing
11.1.3.3 Two-Sided Structural Glazing
11.1.3.4 Slope Glazing
11.1.3.5 Stepped Glass Glazing
11.1.3.6 U-Shaped Glazing
11.1.3.7 Total Vision Systems Glazing
11.1.3.8 Others
11.1.4 Silicone Structural Glazing Market, by Material
11.1.4.1 Introduction
11.1.4.2 Glass Panels
11.1.4.3 Aluminum Structural Framing
11.1.4.4 Silicone Sealants
11.1.4.5 Epdm
11.1.5 Silicone Structural Glazing Market, by End Use
11.1.5.1 Introduction
11.1.5.2 Commercial
11.1.5.3 Public
11.1.5.4 Residential
11.2 Automotive Silicone Market
11.2.1 Market Definition
11.2.2 Market Scope
11.2.3 Automotive Silicone Market, by Region
11.2.3.1 Introduction
11.2.4 Automotive Silicone, by Type
11.2.4.1 Introduction
11.2.4.2 Elastomers
11.2.4.3 Resins
11.2.4.4 Gels
11.2.4.5 Fluids
11.2.5 Automotive Silicone Market, by Application
11.2.5.1 Introduction
11.2.5.2 Interior & Exterior
11.2.5.3 Airbags
11.2.5.4 Exhaust Hangers
11.2.5.5 Exterior Trims
11.2.5.6 Headlamps
11.2.5.7 Hoses
11.2.5.8 Interior Trim
11.2.5.9 Membrane
11.2.5.10 Shock Absorbers
11.2.5.11 Grommets
11.2.5.12 Engines
11.2.5.13 Electrical
11.2.5.14 Others
11.3 Conductive Silicones Market
11.3.1 Market Definition
11.3.2 Market Scope
11.3.3 Conductive Silicones Market, by Region
11.3.3.1 Introduction
11.3.4 Conductive Silicones Market, by Type
11.3.4.1 Introduction
11.3.4.2 Market Size & Projection
11.3.4.3 Silicone Elastomers
11.3.4.4 Liquid Silicone Rubber
11.3.4.5 Room Temperature Vulcanizing Silicone Elastomers
11.3.4.6 High Temperature Vulcanizing Silicone Elastomers
11.3.4.7 Silicone Resins
11.3.4.8 Silicone Gels
11.3.4.9 Others
11.3.5 Conductive Silicones Market, by Application
11.3.5.1 Introduction
11.3.5.2 Thermal Interface Materials (Tim)
11.3.5.3 Adhesives
11.3.5.4 Gels & Greases
11.3.5.5 Thermal Conductive Pads
11.3.5.6 Encapsulants & Potting Compounds
11.3.5.7 Encapsulants & Potting Compounds
11.3.5.8 Adhesives & Sealants
11.3.5.9 Conformal Coatings
11.3.5.10 Others
11.3.6 Conductive Silicones Market, by End-Use Industry
11.3.6.1 Introduction
11.3.6.2 Telecommunication & IT
11.3.6.3 Entertainment
11.3.6.4 Automotive
11.3.6.5 Building & Construction
11.3.6.6 Power Generation & Distribution
11.3.6.7 Led
11.3.6.8 Photovoltaic
11.3.6.9 Others
12 Appendix
12.1 Insights from Industry Experts
12.2 Discussion Guide
