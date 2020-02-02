02.02.2020 09:00:00

Silicon Valley Hair Institute, the Bay Area Hair Transplant Leaders, Announces New Post on Micropigmentation Options for 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Silicon Valley Hair Institute, a team of highly-trained hair loss doctors in the San Francisco Bay Area, is proud to announce a new informative post about micropigmentation. Some hair loss solutions may not involve significant surgical cuts to the scalp. As the new post explains, the insertion of pigment into the upper layer of the skin can create the illusion of more hair. The process, combined with other surgical hair procedures, may result in a better outcome. San Francisco residents can learn more at the new blog post.

"There are several treatments for dealing with hair loss. Some can be much simpler than others. If a male patient is concerned about an ugly scar on the scalp, or a few missing patches, micropigmentation could be the answer," explained Miguel Canales, founder of Silicon Valley Hair Institute and a leading San Francisco Bay Area hair loss specialist. "Our post discusses how easy the process is and how it can improve the overall appearance of the scalp."

San Francisco residents can review the new informative post about micro-pigmentation from Silicon Valley Hair Institute at https://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/if-you-need-a-hair-transplant-you-might-consider-micropigmentation-here-in-the-bay-area/. Bay Area residents can review the updated hair transplant page to learn about more hair restoration options at https://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/hair-transplant/. Persons seeking the best opportunities for hair loss treatment could reach out to Dr. Canales for a no obligation consultation.

HAIR LOSS EXPERT 'FILLS IN THE BLANKS' ABOUT MICROPIGMENTATION IN SAN FRANCISCO

Here is the background to this release. Typical answers to hair loss can involve lengthy, detailed surgical procedures. Men in the Bay Area could search for less invasive solutions to a smaller hair loss problem. San Francisco residents may be ready to find a simple, straightforward procedure for creating better-looking hair.

A hair restoration treatment called micropigmentation, or trichopigmentation could be the right choice. For these reasons, Silicon Valley Hair Institute announces a new post about the procedure. The need to remove the tell-tale signs of past hair transplant surgery may be relevant to Bay Area men. Micropigmentation could fill in spaces, hide scarring and leave the impression of fuller, thicker hair. The procedure includes imprinting a short-cropped pattern of 'male stubble' on the affected area. Outcomes can include a scar-free, natural looking hairline.

ABOUT SILICON VALLEY HAIR INSTITUTE

Silicon Valley Hair Institute (http://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/), under the leadership of top-rated California hair transplant surgeon Miguel Canales MD, is one of the best facilities offering San Francisco Bay Area hair transplants. Dr. Canales provides the full range of advanced hair transplant and hair restoration procedures for Bay Area residents, from San Francisco to San Mateo to Palo Alto. If one needs a FUE hair transplant specialist, look no further than this Bay Area hair transplant center. Dr. Canales also performs female hair transplants for women and eyebrow restoration, thus offering the best hair transplant and robotic hair replacement options. Persons interested in the cost of robotic hair transplantation can call today to 650-551-1100 for a no-cost consultation, for more.

 

SOURCE Silicon Valley Hair Institute

