23.10.2019 15:15:00
Silicon Chip Industry Workshop Seminar: Fundamentals of the Integrated Circuit Industry, Workings, Technology, Markets, and Importance - London, United Kingdom - June 8, 2020
DUBLIN, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Silicon Chip Industry Workshop Seminar" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This one-day semiconductor workshop provides delegates with a grounding in the basic fundamentals of the Integrated Circuit Industry, its workings, technology, markets, and importance.
Ten Good Reasons to Attend this Silicon Chip Training Seminar
1. We guarantee you will leave the seminar with a greater understanding of the IC industry increasing work efficiency levels
2. Comprehensive understanding of industry terminology, enabling you to talk about the industry language
3. Enhances the quality and can positively differentiate your company from the competition
4. Boosts confidence and know-how', to execute day-to-day operations with finesse
5. Brings renewed enthusiasm & increased staff morale, which has a positive effect on customers and ultimately the business
6. Employees develop a better understanding of how their organisation works within the industry
7. Organisations become more adaptable to change ensuring you will be in a much better place than your competitors when the recession finally ends
8. Employees will have a greater understanding of supplier jargon & can negotiate better deals
9. Client's needs are successfully met resulting in repeat business and referrals
10. The commitment to your learning does not stop after the seminar, if you have any post-seminar related questions, we provide delegates with a complimentary three-month enquiry privilege
Benefits
The Workshop provides a comprehensive insight into the electronics and IC industry: terminology; history; theory; technology; production process; economics and market application.
- Learn about the evolution of electronics, from vacuum tubes to single-chip systems
- Receive an introduction to electronic systems, components, and the various IC technologies
- Understand the basic production steps involved in IC manufacturing
- Review the economics of IC manufacturing, industry investment and market cycles
- Hear an overview of the size and attributes of the IC market
- Gain an understanding of the global importance of microelectronics
- The course material will provide an invaluable source of reference material
This Workshop Provides a Complete Overview of the IC Industry
Attendees will receive a copy of "The Silicon Chip" Workshop binder containing copies of the material presented, including a comprehensive Glossary of Terms detailing the most frequently used industry terms. "The Silicon Chip" Workshop is also available on an in-house basis, offering the added advantage of logistical convenience and timing flexibility. Please contact us for further details.
Past Attendee Comments
- As a non-technologist, it was very beneficial to have these issues so clearly explained
- The seminar provided a good basis for understanding the industry
- It was GREAT! I can't remember a day of a similar density
- I finally understand how to recognize products & their use in technology
- This has helped me structure my thoughts & plans for the company
- It gave me a deeper insight into the industry in a way difficult to obtain anywhere else
- This will be very useful when involved in our core business development discussions
Who Should Attend:
"The Silicon Chip" workshop is aimed at professionals working in, or involved with, the semiconductor and IT industry. It is ideally suited for individuals with a non-technical background.
- IT industry sales and marketing personnel from the equipment and materials suppliers, IC firms and electronic equipment systems houses
- Purchasing managers and buyers, administration, engineering, finance, production control, product planners and quality control employees from all aspects of the IT industry
- Human resources, IT recruitment and industry training personnel
- Government officials, public and private investors, and other financial organisations
- Media, PR and IT advertising organisations
- Others providing goods and services to the IT industry
Agenda:
Session 1: The Silicon Chip
- "World In A Grain Of Sand" Video
- Industry chronology
- The development of electronics from the thermionic valve to complex ICs
- Semiconductor family tree
- IC types (logic, memory, microprocessors)
Session 2: Basic Electronics
- Introduction to electronics theory
- Binary language & ASCII code
- Semiconductor materials & their operation
- The p-n junction & transistor operation
- Boolean algebra & digital logic explained
Session 3: Semiconductor Manufacture
- Industry structure
- Polysilicon & silicon wafer production
- Wafer fab/front-end process (step by step)
- Back-end (wafer probe, assembly, final test & finishing) operations
- "Silicon Chip" video
Session 4: Economics of IC Manufacture
- Wafer fab investment trends
- Cost structure & cost models
- Process yields & manufacturing defects
- Die size & cost reduction issues
- Back-end cost elements
- Typical device costs
Session 5: IC Market Overview
- Market segmentation
- Company size
- Packaging & technology trends
- Industry learning curve
- Industry cyclicality
- Industry dynamics
- Market outlook
Session 6: The IT Revolution
- Impact of Information Technology
- Market trends & industry outlook
- Impact of microelectronics
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g939iq
