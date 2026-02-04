Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
04.02.2026 12:02:13

Silgan Holdings Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) announced earnings for fourth quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $18.2 million, or $0.17 per share. This compares with $45.1 million, or $0.42 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Silgan Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $70.7 million or $0.67 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.64 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.0% to $1.468 billion from $1.411 billion last year.

Silgan Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $18.2 Mln. vs. $45.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.17 vs. $0.42 last year. -Revenue: $1.468 Bln vs. $1.411 Bln last year.

This increased fourth-quarter sales reflect the contractual pass-through of higher raw material costs in the current year quarter and favorable foreign currency translation.

Looking ahead, for the first quarter of fiscal 2026, the company expects adjusted income of $0.70 to $0.80 per share, less than the $0.82 per share posted for the first quarter of fiscal 2025.

For fiscal 2026, Silgan anticipates adjusted profit of $3.70 to $3.90 per share, compared with $3.72 in fiscal 2025.  

The company projects capital expenditure of around $310 million for fiscal 2026, higher than $307.1 million in fiscal 2025. This increased capital expenditure is anticipated to be used to support continued dispensing and pet food product growth.

