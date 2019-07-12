Sikich named to 2019-20 Inner Circle for Microsoft Dynamics

CHICAGO, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional services firm Sikich was again named to Microsoft Dynamics' Inner Circle. Each year Microsoft recognizes the top business applications partners from around the world to be designated Inner Circle partners. This recognition represents the top 1% of all partners globally.

Microsoft included Sikich in this elite group because of the firm's involvement in Microsoft Dynamics, as well as its established position as a thought leader in digital transformation and emerging technologies. Inner Circle members perform to a high standard of excellence by delivering disruptive, innovative solutions to drive business outcomes.

"Sikich is proud to be an Inner Circle partner with Microsoft," said Jim Drumm, leader of Sikich's technology practice. "We are committed to accelerating our customers' digital transformation efforts, and Microsoft is a key part of that initiative."

Sikich is a national technology consultancy that helps companies across industries – including health care, finance, manufacturing, distribution, and professional services – improve productivity and performance with innovative digital strategies and technology solutions. Sikich is a leader in cloud and emerging technologies and has one of the deepest, most diverse solution portfolios in the middle market. Sikich's solutions include business applications and workplace productivity, security and compliance, artificial intelligence, machine learning and robotic process automation.

Members of the Inner Circle will be recognized during Microsoft Inspire, which takes place July 14-18 in Las Vegas.

