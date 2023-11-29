Siili Solutions Plc Financial calendar and annual general meeting 2024

Siili Solutions Plc Stock Exchange Release 29 November 2023 at 15:15 EET

Siili Solutions Plc publishes its financial reports in 2024 as follows:

Financial statement bulletin for 2023 on Tuesday 27 February 2024

Annual report 2023 on week 10

Business review for January-March 2024 on Tuesday 24 April 2024

Half-yearly report for January-June on Tuesday 13 August 2024

Business review for January-September on 22 October 2024

Financial statement bulletin 2023 and half-yearly report for 2024 will be published on or about 9:00 am. Business reviews will be published on the abovementioned days on or about 10:00 am at the latest.

The annual general meeting of Siili Solutions Plc is planned to be held on Wednesday 3 April 2024 in Helsinki, Finland. In addition, the company intends to organize a capital markets day during the second year half of 2024.

For further information:

Taru Kovanen, General Counsel

Phone: +358 (0)40 4176221, email: taru.kovanen(at)siili.com

Siili Solutions in brief:

Siili Solutions Plc is a unique combination of a digital agency and a technology powerhouse. We believe in human-centricity in everything we deliver. Siili is the go-to partner for clients seeking growth, efficiency and competitive advantage through digital transformation. Siili has offices in Finland, Germany, Poland, Hungary, Netherlands, United Kingdom, Austria and USA. Siili Solutions Plc shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Siili has grown profitably since it was founded in 2005. www.siili.com